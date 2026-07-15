Ukraine sets Odesa Portside Plant privatization starting price at UAH 4.3 bln, Demurinsky Mining Plant at UAH 1.82 bln

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the terms for the privatization of Odesa Portside Plant, as well as the sale of two sanctioned assets – Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant and Motordetal-Konotop LLC, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said; her resignation from this post had been approved by the Verkhovna Rada the day before.

"The state's stake in OPP [Odesa Portside Plant] will be put up for an open electronic auction with a starting price of over UAH 4.3 billion. The goal is to attract a strategic investor who will restore full-scale operations at one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes," she said on Telegram.

Svyrydenko said that among the key conditions for the buyer are investing at least EUR 500 million in modernizing and improving the energy efficiency of production, as well as preserving the company's core business activities.

According to her, the starting price for the sale of Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant has been set at UAH 1.82 billion, and for Motordetal-Konotop at UAH 415.5 million.

All three assets will be sold through open online auctions on the ProZorro.Sale platform, and the proceeds will be transferred to the Fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression and used for Ukraine's recovery, the head of government said.

In another post, Svyrydenko referred to this meeting as the final meeting of the current government.