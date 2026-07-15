Ukrcement: Cement producers expect new govt to engage in open dialogue with industry, protect national producer

Members of Ukrcement Association (the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine) expect the newly formed Cabinet of Ministers to engage in an open dialogue with the industry regarding pressing issues and to prioritize the interests of domestic producers, Executive Director and head of the scientific and technical information department at the Ukrcement Association Liudmyla Kripka told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We expect the new government to engage in open dialogue and be willing to listen to the industry's position on pressing issues. We hope that protecting domestic producers will remain a priority of state policy, and that there will be a timely and state-oriented response to the challenges currently facing the cement industry," she said.

Among the achievements of the current government, Kripka highlighted the successful harmonization of national standards with European Union legislation as part of the implementation of Ukraine's Law On the supply of construction products to the market. In addition, she emphasized support for domestic producers, which has been a key factor in maintaining the competitiveness of Ukrainian industry.

At the same time, despite numerous appeals by the association and its partners to the government, it has not been possible to protect Ukrainian cement producers from the discriminatory impact of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Kripka added.

"The default CO2 emission values set for Ukraine have effectively become a barrier to the export of Ukrainian cement products to European Union countries," she said.

It is important for building materials manufacturers that issues related to infrastructure development, national reconstruction, and industrial policy remain among the government's priorities regardless of the organizational model of the central executive authorities, Kripka said in response to a question about the possible separation of a standalone Ministry of Infrastructure from the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

"We believe that the effectiveness of public administration is determined not so much by the number of ministries as by the quality of their work, the level of coordination, and the speed of decision-making. Furthermore, any structural changes should not lead to delays in the implementation of government programs, duplication of functions, or complications in business interactions with government agencies," the executive director said.

The Ukrcement Association was established in January 2004 through the reorganization of the Ukrainian Concern of Cement Industry Enterprises and Organizations Ukrcement. The association comprises five groups of companies, including nine cement plants.