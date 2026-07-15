Ukraine may acquire its own float glass production in 2028-2030

Reconstruction will require 27 million square meters of glass annually; three existing investment projects envisage the creation of 73.7 million square meters of glass capacity, but under an optimistic scenario, they could only begin production in 2028-2030, according to the Ukraine Investment Guide 2026, presented at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2026) in Gdansk, Poland, held in late June.

Three large-scale projects are currently being implemented in Ukraine: the City of Glass industrial park in the capital region, developed by Berezansklo Group (City One Development) and NovaSklo (EFI Group), and Ukrglass in Zakarpattia.

As noted in the Ukraine Investment Guide 2026, large-scale reconstruction is stimulating demand for construction materials: Ukraine's reconstruction needs are expected to generate robust demand for construction materials in the housing, transport, energy, and industrial sectors. Despite war-related disruptions, domestic producers cover approximately 70-75% of demand for basic materials such as cement, concrete, brick, and mineral wool. Meanwhile, Ukraine's glass sector remains entirely dependent on imports, as the country's only flat glass plant, Proletariy in Lysychansk, is located in occupied territory. Flat glass consumption reached 11.2 million square meters in 2023; reconstruction is projected to increase demand to at least 27 million square meters annually, creating significant potential for domestic production projects.

As reported to Interfax-Ukraine by the City One Development press service, the first infrastructure project, implemented under the state program to stimulate industrial parks on a co-financing basis, has already been completed at the Glass City industrial park.