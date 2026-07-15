Fedorenko and Tkachuk from Naftogaz board of directors being considered for position of Naftogaz chief

Yuriy Tkachuk, Chairman of the Board of Ukrgazvydobuvannia, is not the only candidate, let alone a priority, for the position of Chairman of the Board of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy. The candidacy of Serhiy Fedorenko, Commercial Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy, is also being considered, a government source reported.

"There is a consensus regarding Fedorenko within the NJSC, the industry, and business circles that he is a strong manager, and he would be the best fit to lead Naftogaz after Koretsky," the Energoreforma source noted, adding that Fedorenko developed a commercial strategy, communicates well with international partners, and works on the American LNG market.

According to him, appointing Tkachuk is a rather controversial decision for two reasons.

"Firstly, this means the removal of the newly appointed head of Ukrgazvydobuvannia, essentially the key production asset. Finding someone to take over now will be an even greater challenge. Secondly, managing the entire Naftogaz Group requires different, more comprehensive skills," the source opined.

Regarding Tkachuk’s inclusion on the NJSC board two days ago, the source indicated that he would not directly link this to his possible appointment as head of Naftogaz.

According to the NJSC charter, the supervisory board appoints the company’s temporary director, just like the permanent one.

As reported, on Wednesday morning, media outlets reported the possible appointment of Ukrgazvydobuvannia Chairman of the Board, Serhiy Tkachuk, as head of Naftogaz Ukrainy after the current head becomes prime minister.