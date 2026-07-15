Koretsky declares UAH 32.3 mln in income for 2025

Candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine and CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has declared UAH 32 million 244 thousand 806 in income in his electronic property and income declaration for 2025.

In particular, for 2025, Koretsky’s income at Naftogaz, Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, and Zamok na Pankivskiy amounted to UAH 28,676,065, additional payments in the companies totaled UAH 215,639, bank interest was UAH 19,146, royalties at Saneco Trade LLC amounted to UAH 2,320,000, and the sum of pension contributions within non-state pension provision was UAH 1,013,956, while his wife declared UAH 4,873,962 in income.

He also indicated in his declaration $331.6 thousand, EUR 527.9 thousand, 838 pounds sterling, and UAH 1.1 million in bank accounts; UAH 43.6 million and $2.3 million lent to third parties, including provided interest-free financial aid; and cash assets of $275 thousand and EUR 1.1 million, while his wife held $311 thousand, EUR 9, and UAH 4.9 million in bank accounts, and UAH 8.4 million lent to third parties, including provided interest-free financial aid.

According to the declaration, Koretsky owns land plots (with a total area of 261.6 thousand square meters) in Donetsk Region and rents a residential house (area not specified) in Kozyn, Kyiv Region, while his wife owns land plots (with a total area of 3.8 thousand square meters) in Volyn Region and rents non-residential premises (71.9 and 287.2 square meters) in Kyiv. Among other things, the family uses an apartment (233.9 square meters) in Kyiv free of charge.

His wife also owns a 2021 Maserati Levante car and rents a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover (used by Koretsky), while the head of Naftogaz himself rents a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 220.

In addition, the declaration indicates that Koretsky owns six watches (Rolex, Patek Philippe, Breguet, OPUS, and Ulysse Nardin), while his wife owns six bags (Chanel and Hermes), four precious pendants (Chopard, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Tiffany & Co.), two pairs of earrings (Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels), two watches (Rolex, Hublot, and Patek Philippe), four bracelets (Cartier), and two rings (Cartier and Tiffany & Co.).

Among other assets, Koretsky owns 19.93% of Molprom-Rezerv LLC, owns and is the ultimate beneficiary of 100% of Unigo Holdings Limited (Cyprus) and 100% of Sungroup Invest (Cyprus) Ltd (Cyprus), and is the ultimate beneficiary of Solar Production Ukraine LLC, while his wife owns and is the ultimate beneficiary of Fortex Energy LLC and Nova Kofeyna Kultura LLC.

Also, according to the declaration, Koretsky owns the trademark rights to: Bilshe Radosti, Doppio, Idealist, GREENWOOD, IamIdealist, Idealist coffee, and Tutti.

Koretsky was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk. He received his higher education at the Lutsk Technical University with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics, and at the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas with a degree in Oil and Gas Extraction.

He rose from junior analyst at the Continuum group of companies (since 1999) to CEO of Continuum (since 2007).

From 2013 to the end of 2018, he developed the business of the WOG filling station network as CEO.

Afterward, he began implementing his own projects. He was co-founder and chairman of the board of the energy trader Centurion Group SA (Switzerland).

From November 9, 2022, he held the post of director of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. Since May 14, 2025, he has been chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to the Chesno Movement, in 2002-2006 and 2012-2014, he was a volunteer assistant to MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 4th and 7th convocations Ihor Yeremeyev.

In 2006, he ran for the Volyn Regional Council of the 5th convocation from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc, as well as for the Verkhovna Rada of the 5th convocation from the same Bloc.

In 2007-2012, he was a volunteer assistant to MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th convocation Kateryna Vashchuk, who was elected from the Lytvyn Bloc.