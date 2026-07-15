IFC considers sharing risks with OTP Leasing on EUR 50 mln portfolio

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is considering taking on up to 50% of the risk on an OTP Leasing portfolio of leasing agreements worth up to EUR 50 million for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger companies in Ukraine.

As noted in the corporation’s materials, the IFC board of directors plans to consider the project on July 20, 2026.

The project is part of the Economic Resilience Action (ERA) program for Ukraine and involves the creation of an unfunded risk-sharing mechanism, in which the IFC’s participation may amount to up to EUR 25 million.

The entire portfolio can be directed towards leasing finance for sustainable projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate-smart agriculture.

At least 20% of the portfolio must go to specific business categories with insufficient access to finance, including agricultural enterprises, women-owned companies, and enterprises managed by or employing young people or veterans.

The IFC also plans to provide OTP Leasing with advisory support to develop financing for sustainable projects aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate change. A separate advisory project is intended to help the company expand its reach to the specified business categories.

OTP Leasing is the largest leasing company in Ukraine and is 100% owned by Hungarian OTP Bank Plc. According to the IFC, as of December 31, 2025, its market share by leasing portfolio volume was about 34%.

According to the financial statements of OTP Leasing, in 2025 the company’s revenue increased by 8.3% compared to 2024 – to UAH 1 billion 699.1 million, while net profit grew by 25.8% – to UAH 886.1 million.