Only Ukrzaliznytsia and MHP among winners of first auctions for long-term electricity contracts besides traders – former energy minister

On July 14, the first auctions for the sale of electricity under bilateral agreements with delivery in August-September this year ended, in accordance with the mechanism of long-term specialized auctions introduced by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 799, former Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has said.

"Ukrhydroenergo and Energoatom sold the entire volume of electricity stipulated by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 499 for this delivery period (50% of the volume on each of the two days of trading (July 13-14 – IF-U))," she said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the former minister, during the second day of the auctions, electricity producers sold volumes of electricity similar to the first day (July 13 – IF-U) with a price range of UAH 5,005-5,145/MWh (excluding VAT).

In particular, the weighted average sale price of Ukrhydroenergo was UAH 5,096.28/MWh – the company signed four agreements with three buyers.

In turn, the weighted average price of Energoatom-Trading (Energoatom) was UAH 5,040.56/MWh – 27 agreements were signed with 12 buyers.

As Buslavets said, on the first day of the auctions, all the determined winners were companies engaged in trading activities on the electricity market, and not end consumers.

On the second day, the vast majority of winners were again traders. Among end consumers, only Ukrzaliznytsia and MHP became winners.

"Among the winners, as you can see, there are no industrial enterprises, although they took part in the auction. It was the industry that was most looking forward to the opening of this market segment," she said.

According to her, the opportunity to purchase electricity directly from its producers under long-term contracts allows industrial consumers to fix the price in advance, forecast production costs, reduce the impact of price fluctuations, and increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian products.

"The fact that industrial enterprises did not become winners of the first auctions may indicate that the level of prices formed at the auctions did not meet their economic expectations," the former minister said.

She also recalled that Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 499 allows traders to sell only 50% of the electricity purchased at these auctions to end consumers. They can resell the remaining volumes in other market segments. At the same time, an effective mechanism for monitoring compliance with this requirement is not currently provided.

"Therefore, a logical question arises: was the market of long-term bilateral agreements really opened for end consumers – businesses and industry? Or is it that so far traders have received the greatest opportunities from the new mechanism?" Buslavets said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by its resolution of June 15, 2026, No. 799, amended the Procedure for conducting electronic auctions for the sale of electricity under bilateral agreements, approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution of June 5, 2019, No. 499.

The resolution of June 15, 2026, No. 799, in particular, establishes clear volumes of electricity for Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo that they must sell at these auctions. In particular, the companies must sell to the winners of the auctions 2% of the planned volume of electricity production for the corresponding quarter – for quarterly auctions, and 1% of the planned volumes – for semi-annual and annual auctions. Thus, 4% of the generation volumes of state electricity producers will be offered for the pilot launch.

Based on the results of the first day of trading on July 13, state-owned generating companies successfully sold the entire offered volume – a total of 92,232 MWh of electricity.

The next auction under long-term contracts with electricity supply for the period August-December 2026 will take place on July 20.