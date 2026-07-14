Nova Poshta boosts revenue by 32% in H1 2026, Nova Group processed shipments up 11.5%

Nova Poshta, the leader in express delivery in Ukraine and part of the Nova Group, increased its revenue by 32% in the first half of 2026, year-over-year, to UAH 32.5 billion, while growth in the first half of last year stood at 23%.

According to a press release from the group on Tuesday, over the first six months of this year, it increased the volume of shipments processed by 11.5% compared to the same period in 2025: the volume of delivered parcels and cargo totalled 254.4 million, including 17.9 million international shipments.

"In the first six months of the year, Nova Poshta expanded its network by 5,242 new service points: 1,362 branches were opened and 3,880 new parcel lockers were installed," the company said in the press release.

Last year, based on the results of the first half of 2025, Nova reported 238 million parcels and shipments delivered, including 5.9 million international ones, the opening of 708 branches, and more than 4,000 parcel lockers.

The company noted that this year its network has expanded throughout Ukraine, including in frontline territories, where 748 new service points were opened.

"Currently (as of July 13, 2026), the Nova Poshta network comprises 54,700 service points: 16,765 branches and 37,935 parcel lockers throughout Ukraine," the press release reads.

According to the release, the company is also continuing to expand its network of self-service branches, where customers can pick up packages without waiting in line or speaking to an operator. Currently, there are four such branches operating in Ukraine: in Kyiv, Irpin, and Vinnytsia.

It is also noted that Nova Post has continued to scale up and expand: during the first half of the year, 239 new service points were opened in Europe, bringing the total number of Nova Post's own service points abroad to more than 950. Moldova – with 112 new service points – and Poland – with 80 – led the way in terms of expansion rates during the first half of the year. Additionally, five Nova Post partner pickup points opened in New York in June.

Furthermore, the group noted that amid a full-scale war, it continues not only to develop its infrastructure but also to rebuild it after destruction: Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the estimated cost of restoring the group's property damaged by enemy attacks or as a result of hostilities has exceeded UAH 2.1 billion. Throughout the entire period of the full-scale war, Nova Poshta has paid UAH 194 million in compensation for damaged or destroyed shipments.

It is also noted that despite enemy attacks, Nova Post continues to invest in development in Ukraine: in the first six months of 2026, capital investments exceeded UAH 1.5 billion, while last year the group reported UAH 1.9 billion in capital investments for the first half of the year. These funds were allocated to network expansion, enhanced security, fleet modernization, energy independence initiatives, and digital solutions that improve the customer experience.

According to the press release, over the first six months of this year, Nova Group companies paid UAH 9.8 billion in taxes and fees to the Ukrainian budget, a 25% increase compared to the first half of 2025, and donated UAH 950 million to charity, and more than UAH 7.5 billion since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The group specified that as part of the Nova Poshta Humanitarian program, over 1.1 million humanitarian shipments were delivered in the first six months of this year – that's 27,400 metric tonnes of aid, equivalent to 1,370 trucks – and since the start of the full-scale invasion, this figure has exceeded 7 million shipments.

As previously reported, in 2025, Nova Poshta increased its revenue by 21.6% compared to 2024, to UAH 54.2 billion, while net profit rose by 4.4%, to UAH 2.6 billion.

The number of parcels and shipments delivered last year increased by 7.4%, from 486 million to 522 million, including international shipments, which rose by 52.6%, from 19 million to 29 million.