Business expects new govt to intensify dialogue, increase predictability, support institutional stability – EBA

The European Business Association (EBA) expects the new Cabinet of Ministers to foster systemic dialogue, predictable regulatory changes, continue the course toward European integration, and ensure the rule of law, EBA Executive Director Hanna Derevyanko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to surveys of EBA member company executives, key business expectations from the government remain the fight against corruption, judicial reform and the rule of law, fulfillment of Ukraine’s European integration commitments, and support for macroeconomic stability. Businesses expect a consistent continuation of the course toward European integration and its inclusion in all government policies and decisions," she said.

According to her, businesses also expect a balanced economic policy that will help reduce dependence on foreign aid and ensure a level playing field by combating the shadow economy.

Entrepreneurs cite the predictability of government decisions as a separate priority. The EBA emphasizes the importance of adopting regulations with sufficient time for discussion and consideration of the business community’s expert opinion.

"Furthermore, it is important to establish effective cooperation between the government and parliament," Derevyanko added.

Responding to a question about the possible separation of ministries (the Ministry of Development and the Ministry of Economy) and the return of separate agencies responsible for agricultural policy and infrastructure, Derevyanko noted that the association supports the functioning of independent industry bodies in these areas. Specifically, 75% of surveyed companies support the creation of a separate central executive body for infrastructure and transport.

At the same time, the EBA notes the risks associated with the reorganization of government agencies amid staffing shortages and the significant burden of European integration, as internal reforms could slow down current processes and procedures. Therefore, maintaining the institutional capacity of government bodies, regardless of the chosen governance model, remains a key priority for businesses. The Association thanked the previous government for its cooperation and expressed hope for constructive engagement with the new team.

As previously reported, agency sources named Naftogaz Ukrainy head Serhiy Koretsky as the leading candidate for the post of prime minister following the news of Yulia Svyrydenko’s resignation. According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as part of a major Cabinet of Ministers overhaul, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture is being considered for splitting into two separate agencies: the Ministry of Agrarian Policy (with Taras Vysotsky as the potential head) and the Ministry of Economy and Environment (with Oleksiy Sobolev as the potential head). Also under discussion is the splitting of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development into two independent ministries: Infrastructure and Regional Development.

In light of these potential personnel and structural changes, the environmental community and Greenpeace Ukraine have already called for the full restoration of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources as a separate, independent agency, citing the ineffectiveness of its liquidation in July 2025.