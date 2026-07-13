Separate ministry can form coherent and consistent agricultural policy – Ukrvinprom head

Restoration of a separate Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine will make it possible to form a coherent state policy in the agricultural sphere and ensure effective preparation for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, Director General of Ukrvinprom Ukrainian corporation of viticulture and wine-making industry Volodymyr Kucherenko believes.

"Based on the results of 2025, the agro-industrial complex provided 56% of Ukraine’s total exports and forms a significant part of GDP. The role of the agricultural sector under conditions of war and post-war restoration is constantly growing. And such a scale requires a separate decision-making center," Kucherenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, combining the agricultural direction with other areas of state policy leads to a loss of priority for the industry and reduces the speed of response to challenges faced by producers, in particular in matters of logistics, state support, and processing development.

Kucherenko emphasized that a separate specialized ministry will provide an opportunity to form a coherent and consistent agricultural policy, which is especially important in the context of European integration and adaptation of Ukraine to the EU Common Agricultural Policy.

He also noted that the agricultural sector covers not only crop production, but also livestock farming, processing, viticulture, wine-making, irrigation, science, and education, and each sector requires specialized expertise and long-term state policy.

The head of Ukrvinprom drew special attention to the need for stable state support for industries with a long investment cycle, in particular viticulture and wine-making.

At the same time, Kucherenko remarked that "the restoration of the ministry must be accompanied not just by a change of sign, but by a real restart – with clear powers, a professional team, and minimization of duplication of functions with other bodies."

As reported, a reformatting of the Cabinet of Ministers is being prepared in Ukraine. According to information from political circles, among the changes being discussed is the restoration of a separate Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine by separating it from the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food was attached to the Ministry of Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine in 2019. At the end of 2020, the government adopted a decision to restore the activities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and from 2021 the ministry began operating again as a separate central body of executive power. In July 2025, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was reorganized, and its functions were transferred to the newly created Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.