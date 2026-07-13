Volume of taxes paid by Philip Morris in Ukraine in H1 2026 increases by 10%

PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine and LLC Philip Morris Sales and Distribution in January-June 2026 paid a total of UAH 31.7 billion in taxes, which exceeds the figures for the same period of the previous year by 10%, according to a company press release.

The main part of the deductions consists of excise tax – UAH 24 billion, and value added tax (VAT) – UAH 7.1 billion.

"In the first half of the year, we managed to increase the amount of taxes paid by 10%. This became possible due to the increase in excise rates on tobacco products, despite the drop in market volumes and the consequences of the missile attack on our factory and warehouses," the press service quotes Chief Financial Officer of Philip Morris Ukraine Serhiy Kalnoochenko as saying.

According to Kalnoochenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has paid more than UAH 212 billion to the budget, which is one of the highest figures among businesses in Ukraine.

"This is a real contribution of our business to financing defense, the social sphere, and economic recovery. However, this amount could have been larger by at least UAH 25-28 billion if the country had been able to overcome the problem of illegal tobacco trade. Instead, the market of illegal cigarettes only grows every quarter," Kalnoochenko emphasized.

According to Kantar Ukraine estimates in April 2026, the volume of the illegal tobacco market increased again and stands at 19.8%. With such market volumes, the annual losses of the state budget due to non-payment of taxes are estimated at a record UAH 33.3 billion, the message notes.

PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine has been operating on the Ukrainian market since 1994 and is one of the largest taxpayers. In 2024, the company opened a new factory in Lviv region, in which it invested $30 million, and created 250 jobs. Last year, the company invested $5 million in promoting its ZYN nicotine pouch brand in Ukraine, and this year it plans to invest another $10 million in the development of the nicotine pouch category and the launch of a new line of the brand.

At the end of January 2026, as a result of a night missile strike, part of the company’s Kharkiv factory was damaged, the operation of which had been suspended since February 24, 2022. The company preliminarily estimates the damage at $16 million.

On the night of July 8, due to Russian shelling, the company lost a finished goods warehouse in Kyiv.

The company also provides humanitarian support to communities in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Kyiv regions, and cooperates with the rehabilitation funds Superhumans, U+System, and UNBROKEN. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, projects worth UAH 431 million have been implemented.