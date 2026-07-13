Kernel export terminal in Chornomorsk suspends operation after Russian shelling

As a result of Russian shelling on the nights of July 11 and July 12, port assets of Kernel agricultural holding suffered significant destruction and their activity is suspended, the company press service reported.

"As a result of the shelling, loading and unloading equipment, terminal infrastructure, and power lines were damaged. Grain silos and sunflower oil tanks were destroyed and damaged, which led to blockage, as well as spillage and loss of quality of about 45,000 tonnes of wheat and 9,000 tonnes of sunflower oil," the message says.

The company noted that thanks to implemented security measures, none of the employees were injured.

Currently, technical assessment of damages, determination of volumes of lost products and necessary capital expenditures is underway. The terms of restoring the terminal operation will depend on liquidation of the consequences of the shelling and results of an engineering audit, the press service reported.

Kernel emphasized that strikes on port infrastructure pose a threat not only to the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, but also to global food security and international shipping.

The company also noted that during the attacks, vessels under the flags of China and other states were under loading in the port.

As reported, the terminal of Kernel agricultural holding in the port of Chornomorsk was already damaged during attacks by Russian drones on the nights of May 3 and June 5. In May, the company’s vegetable oil transshipment terminal suffered damages. On May 18, Russian UAVs damaged a Kernel elevator in Khmelnytsky region.

Kernel agricultural holding is the world’s largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the largest exporter of grain from Ukraine, an operator of an extensive network of logistics assets and a leading producer of grain and oilseed crops in Ukraine. It is one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. It is engaged in cultivation of agricultural products and their sale.

Based on the results of nine months of FY2026, Kernel decreased net profit by 5% to $208 million, while its revenue increased by 0.4% to $3.092 billion, and EBITDA by 1% to $403 million.

According to the report for FY2025, Kernel owns the largest private network of grain storage facilities in Ukraine with a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of one-time storage.