Ukraine's state budget receives $3.35 bln under World Bank joint program – Svyrydenko

Ukraine has received $3.35 billion under the First Jobs and Private Sector Growth Development Policy Program, implemented jointly with the World Bank; the funds have already entered the state budget and will be used to support macro-financial stability and finance priority expenditures under martial law, reported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the receipt of the funds was the result of agreements signed by Ukraine and the World Bank on June 24 on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026).

"This financing was made possible thanks to a large-scale package of reforms. To meet the program’s conditions, the Government and the Verkhovna Rada adopted 13 laws and 7 bylaws," Svyrydenko informed in a post shared on the Facebook social network.

The reforms covered a number of areas, including the improvement of the public procurement system, the development of factoring, the integration of energy markets with the European Union, the transformation of the agricultural sector, support for veteran entrepreneurship, the development of housing policy, the modernization of preschool and vocational education, as well as the restoration of the environmental monitoring system for greenhouse gas emissions.

"The next stage of the program involves raising another $1 billion by the end of 2026 after specified conditions are met," the Prime Minister noted.

She also reported that part of the funding under the program was secured by guarantees from the governments of the United Kingdom and Japan.