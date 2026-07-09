IMF to consider first review of EFF program for Ukraine in coming weeks, exact date to be announced later

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirms plans for its Board of Executive Directors to consider the first review of Ukraine’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the disbursement of its second tranche of approximately $690 million in the coming weeks, but is yet to provide a specific date.

"We expect the Board of Executive Directors to meet to consider the first review in the coming weeks. We will therefore provide more details about the meeting when we have a firm date, but we expect it to take place in the coming weeks," said Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack at a briefing on Thursday.

On July 3, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko announced that the IMF Board of Executive Directors meeting is expected on July 20, and that Ukraine has already submitted all necessary documents to the Fund.

As reported, on June 12, 2026, Ukraine and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) on the first review of the four-year EFF program, paving the way for the disbursement of a second tranche of approximately SDR 503 million ($690 million). To approve the first review, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on taxation of digital platforms, but the president has not yet signed it. Regarding the remaining complex commitments made when the program was approved in late February of this year, including taxation of parcels worth up to $150 and revision of the simplified tax system, an agreement was reached to defer their implementation.