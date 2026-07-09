Consumer prices in Ukraine decrease by 0.1% in June, increase by 7.2% in annual terms – State Statistics Service

The decrease in consumer prices in Ukraine in June 2026 amounted to 0.1% compared to a price growth of 0.9% in May, 1.4% in April, and 1.7% in March of the current year, the State Service of Statistics (State Statistics Service) reported.

The statistical agency recalled that in June 2025, price growth amounted to 0.8%, so in annual terms, inflation at the end of June 2026 decreased to 7.2% from 8.2% at the end of May.

It is noted that in June 2026, core inflation decreased to 0.5% from 0.7% in May, 0.9% in April, and 1.5% in March. Taking into account that in June 2025 core inflation was 0.3%, in annual terms it increased to 8.1% from 7.9% at the end of May.

As reported, inflation in Ukraine in the first year of full-scale Russian aggression jumped to 26.6%, after which in 2023 it decreased to 5.1%. In the following year, it rose again to 12%, but in 2025 it was reduced to 8%, in part due to the rather tight monetary policy of the National Bank.

The National Bank reported in June that in the coming months inflation would remain close to the current level, accelerate at the end of the year, and begin to slow down again in 2027.

Price growth will be restrained by a sufficient supply of raw food products, while pressure on inflation will be supported by increased business costs, the previous weakening of the hryvnia, and further wage growth against the background of a staff shortage, the central bank estimates.