McDonald's Ukraine established as separate management entity within intl chain

McDonald's in Ukraine (McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., a foreign-invested enterprise) is now operating as a separate market within the McDonald's international system, the chain's press service said.

"Ukraine is currently one of the most dynamic markets in our system. A separate market structure will allow us to better meet customer needs, support our employees, and implement plans for further growth. It is a great honor for me to continue leading McDonald's in Ukraine at this very moment and to work alongside the Ukrainian team on the next phase of the company's development in the country," CEO of McDonald's Ukraine Yulia Badritdinova said.

The Ukrainian leadership team has also been strengthened with new appointments. Ksenia Mykhailenko has been named head of the Marketing Department, Serhiy Nevmerzhitsky – head of the People Department, Oksana Demianchuk – head of the Strategy and Transformation Department, Nazar Bediy has taken charge of Corporate Impact, and Ihor Klimov has taken charge of Information Technology.

Today, the McDonald's chain in Ukraine comprises 142 restaurants, and the company's team consists of approximately 12,000 employees. Since 2022, the chain has grown by nearly 30%, it has already opened 40 new locations and continued to invest in the chain, its people, and community support.

Previously, McDonald's in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia operated under a unified management structure.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Currently, McDonald's employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians and operates 142 restaurants, of which 128 are currently open in 42 locations.

According to data from the OpenDataBot analytics system, McDonald's in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, which was 26.6% higher than the figure for the same period last year. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. In 2025, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the state budget. McDonald's in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the charitable organization "Ronald McDonald House Ukraine."

The owner of the foreign direct investment entity McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is listed as MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, the United Kingdom).