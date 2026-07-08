Nova Poshta launches Nova Media, omnichannel platform for advertisers

Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s leading express delivery service, has consolidated its digital and offline channels into a single platform, Nova Media, and announced it will provide advertisers with access to over 35,000 advertising platforms with a monthly omnichannel reach of over 10 million users.

"Today, Nova Media already counts over 475 companies among its clients – from major national brands to small and medium-sized businesses. Our repeat customer rate exceeds 60%," Ivan Bilokonny, head of Nova Poshta’s new product development department, was quoted as saying in a company statement on Wednesday.

Access to the platform is provided through a personal account, where users can independently set up and launch flexible advertising campaigns within their own budget, using a variety of interaction formats: from notifications in a mobile app to screens in branches, branding of packaging, parcel terminals, and corporate vehicles.

Nova Poshta clarified that it currently generates approximately 600 million advertising impressions and more than 180 million offline customer contacts monthly.

The company added that it plans to further expand Nova Media’s capabilities, launching new interaction formats and technological solutions.

As reported, Nova Poshta increased its revenue in 2025 by 21.6% compared to 2024, reaching UAH 54.2 billion, and its net profit by 4.4%, reaching UAH 2.6 billion.

The number of parcels and cargo delivered last year increased by 7.4%, from 486 million to 522 million, including international deliveries, which increased by 52.6%, from 19 million to 29 million.