No fuel shortage in Ukraine for citizens, Defense Forces, infrastructure – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has held a coordination meeting with petroleum product market operators and all relevant agencies regarding the stable supply of fuel to the country. The needs of frontline communities remain a priority.

"Russian strikes on gas stations are becoming a systemic challenge for people's safety and the functioning of fuel infrastructure. Currently, the necessary volumes of fuel are available, and there is no shortage. We are implementing a set of solutions in advance that will continue to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of fuel for citizens, businesses, the Security and Defense Forces, and critical infrastructure," Svyrydenko posted on her Telegram channel.

She added that during the meeting, additional measures were specifically identified to increase the operational safety of gas stations in regions under constant threat of enemy attacks.