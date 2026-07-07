Government, oil traders agree on solution to provide fuel to front-line regions – Hetmantsev

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to adopt the necessary decisions in the near future to further ensure the supply of fuel to front-line regions in the face of constant Russian attacks on filling stations and complexes, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Taxation Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"The enemy systematically destroys filling stations and tries to prevent the supply of fuel to people and businesses. Briefly and without details: the enemy's plans will not come true. We have a clear plan of interaction between business and government to ensure uninterrupted supply and prevent losses," Hetmantsev wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, noting that a meeting was held with the Prime Minister and oil traders on this issue.

"All necessary decisions will be adopted shortly," the head of the Rada tax committee emphasized.

As reported, Marketing Director of BRSM Oleksandr Melnychyk noted in early July that over the past month, the Russian military attacked approximately 100 filling complexes in a number of regions, but the strategy to deprive Ukraine of fuel is a failure. He added that there were eight strikes on the BRSM-Nafta network.

A number of other networks also reported damage and destruction of their filling stations. At the end of June, WOG CEO and former Minister of Infrastructure Andriy Pyvovarsky noted that more than 150 filling complexes had burned down in Ukraine over the past two months. He added that oil depots and other facilities of the fuel infrastructure are attacked almost every week.

According to a Facebook post by Bohdan Kukura, Chairman of the Board of PJSC Ukrnafta, Russia attacked three filling stations on July 2-3: one each in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

The Socar filling station network reported that on July 5, three strike UAVs of the Shahed type hit its facility in Mykolaiv region (the village of Nechayane), damaging the filling station building.

The OKKO filling station network has lost four oil depots as a result of Russian shelling over the past two months, and eight filling stations were damaged to one degree or another, OKKO CEO Vasyl Danyliak reported.

The Trostyanets Town Council of Sumy region, due to damage to stationary filling stations caused by Russian shelling, informed residents of the community about the deployment of mobile filling points, emphasizing that fuel would be sold for cash only.

Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of Ukraine's largest logistics operator Nova Poshta, noted that constant Russian shelling of Ukrainian filling stations makes the need to decentralize and distribute fuel sales points urgent to rapidly complicate the enemy's ability to destroy infrastructure and logistics. According to him, the time has come to cancel fuel sales licenses and open many new sales points — from small, mobile stations to even barrels and canisters.

In a comment to Energoreforma, Prime Group CEO Dmytro Lioushkin expressed the opinion that Ukraine should permit mobile filling stations for the duration of the war, primarily in front-line regions, whereas the issue of creating minimum emergency stocks of crude oil and petroleum products is highly irrelevant due to security concerns.