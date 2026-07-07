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Cabinet transfers seized stake in Ukrnaftoburinnia to Ukrnafta management

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Cabinet transfers seized stake in Ukrnaftoburinnia to Ukrnafta management

The government has approved the transfer of the seized corporate rights of PJSC Ukrnaftoburinnia Production Company (UNB) in the form of a 10% stake in the company's charter capital owned by JKX Ukraine B.V. to the management of JSC Ukrnafta.

"The decision was made in accordance with the Law of Ukraine On ARMA. This mechanism is applied when seized assets require management to prevent interruption of their operation, which could lead to emergencies or disruptions in heat, energy, electricity, water supply or wastewater disposal, or natural gas supply," the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Economy noted that corporate rights are transferred not into ownership, but into management, which will last until the completion of the necessary procedural measures.

The list of assets includes 5,925 shares of Ukrnaftoburinnia, constituting 10% of the company's charter capital. The seizure was imposed by a ruling of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv dated March 11, 2026.

"Seized assets must work for the benefit of Ukraine. The state's task is to ensure proper management within the law," Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Petruk said.

Ukrnaftoburinnia is one of the largest private gas production companies in Ukraine. Since 2010, it has been developing the Sakhalinske oil and gas condensate field with reserves of 15 billion cubic meters of gas.

#ukrnafta #ukrnaftoburinnia
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