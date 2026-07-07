The largest players on the fuel market are the national company Ukrnafta and the OKKO, WOG, and UPG networks, where the share of none of them reaches 35%, Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Trends are changing, but the largest players are Ukrnafta, OKKO, WOG, and UPG is rapidly gaining momentum. The market percentages for any single operator do not reach 35%. Ukrnafta is confidently moving into second or third place among the largest companies," Kyrylenko said during a meeting of the Temporary Inquiry Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, chaired by Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko on Tuesday.

To a clarifying question from Honcharenko about Ukrnafta's place ("so is it in first or 2nd-3rd place?"), Kyrylenko replied: "Permits granted and the number of acquired filling stations and launching them into operation are different things. The chances for the national company to share leadership positions by the end of the year, if their filling stations are not destroyed, are very high."

At the same time, he emphasized that abuse of a monopoly position on the market for light petroleum products is absent as a phenomenon, since no market participant holds such a position.

As follows from Kyrylenko's speech, by the number of filling stations, Ukrnafta has approximately 17% of the market, WOG up to 20%, and OKKO slightly over 20%.

For her part, Olena Shevchuk, Deputy Director of the Department for Research and Investigation of the Fuel and Energy Complex and Housing and Communal Services and Head of the Oil and Petroleum Products Department of the AMCU, clarified that based on the results of operations in 2025, OKKO has the largest share by fuel sales volumes.

"In terms of fuel sales volumes for the previous year at the nationwide level, OKKO has a share of up to 20%, WOG up to 17%, and Ukrnafta 10% plus. UPG grew significantly only this year, because before that the network consisted of approximately up to 90 filling stations, not as many as now (over 440 filling stations). There are also large networks BRSM and AMIC, but their shares do not reach 10%," Shevchuk described the situation.

At the same time, she noted that with the beginning of the Hormuz crisis at the end of winter 2026 and the introduction of a corresponding pricing policy (Ukrnafta played the role of a certain restraint on price growth), a market redistribution took place in favor of Ukrnafta. However, Shevchuk remarked that "according to the latest information from open sources, OKKO has allegedly regained leadership."