May amount of UAH 205 mln for purchase of Ukrainian industrial equipment becomes largest during 15% compensation program – Economy Ministry

Twenty enterprises that purchased 58 units of Ukrainian-made industrial machinery and equipment for UAH 205 million in April will receive UAH 25.6 million under the program of 15% compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial machinery and equipment, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported.

"The Ministry of Economy approved the distribution of funds for May applications within the framework of the program of 15% compensation for the cost of domestic wheel, construction, special machinery, elevators and energy equipment," the report on the website reads.

The Ministry of Economy notes that the May result of machinery purchase by cost became the best for the entire duration of the program.

"In terms of the cost of purchased machinery, this is the largest result for the entire duration of the program, and in terms of quantity, it is the best result this year. The 15% compensation became a significant argument for business in favor of Ukrainian machinery," Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ was quoted as saying in the report.

Among the purchased machinery are elevators, loaders, tank cars for petroleum products, semi-trailers of various models, buses, crane equipment and other Ukrainian-made industrial machinery. These are products of eight Ukrainian manufacturers: Karat-Liftkomplekt LLC, TDS Ukrspetstekhnika, Kryukiv Railway Car Building Works, TAS Poltavavagon, Trans-Auto-D PE, Everlast, Kyiv Crane Machinery Plant, and ISUZU-Ataman Ukraine.

According to the ministry, taking into account May applications during the program's operation, 237 enterprises purchased 519 units of machinery and equipment of Ukrainian manufacturers for a total amount of almost UAH 1.5 billion (including VAT). State compensation amounted to UAH 180.8 million.

Currently, the list of machinery and equipment, 15% of the cost of which is compensated by the state, includes 1,354 technical items from 50 Ukrainian machine-building enterprises.

The program of partial 15% compensation for the cost of Ukrainian industrial equipment has been operating since September 2024 within the framework of the Made in Ukraine policy and applies to equipment manufactured in Ukraine with a localization level of at least 40%, which is included in the approved list of the Ministry of Economy.

A total of 29 Ukrainian banks are involved in the implementation of the program.

On July 1 of this year, the government expanded the list of Ukrainian machinery and equipment under the 15% cost compensation program, adding to it, in particular, new types of special machinery, municipal vehicles, trucks, industrial ventilation, filtering, welding and other equipment.