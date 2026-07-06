Eight decommissioned European TPPs inspected for equipment delivery to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukrainian energy companies, together with their European partners, have already inspected eight decommissioned thermal power plants in Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and the Netherlands with the goal of supplying the vacated equipment to Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday.

At the same time, he said, equipment from European thermal power plants is already helping Ukraine strengthen its energy resilience. Specifically, the Ministry of Energy has shipped 199 units of equipment, which are currently in operation at power facilities in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions.

Lithuania made a particularly important contribution: through the Lithuanian energy company AB Ignitis Gamyba, Ukraine received 152 shipments of equipment. Lithuania made a particularly important contribution: through the Lithuanian energy company AB Ignitis Gamyba, Ukraine received 152 shipments of equipment.

"Cooperation with the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant has enabled the delivery of another 41 batches of equipment," Shmyhal noted.

Germany also provided significant support: thanks to RWE Power AG, six shipments of equipment were delivered to companies in the central and western regions, Kyiv, and Kharkiv as part of the first phase of cooperation.

"We are currently working with Latvia. We are actively working to relocate equipment from the Riga Thermal Power Plant-2. The sites of interest to Ukrainian companies have already been identified. The amount and source of funds required for dismantling the relevant equipment have also been determined," the First Deputy Prime Minister added.