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Cabinet allocates UAH 8.3 bln from reserve for security and defense sector – Svyrydenko

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Cabinet allocates UAH 8.3 bln from reserve for security and defense sector – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 8.3 billion from the 2026 reserve funds for the security and defense sector, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"Funding will be received by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the State Security Directorate, and the State Special Communications Service. The funds will be used for defense and security needs, military personnel payroll, and strengthening the material and technical base and intelligence capabilities," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She emphasized that additional funding is necessary to ensure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have everything they need to defend Ukraine and effectively respond to Russian terrorism.

#defense #svyrydenko #budget
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