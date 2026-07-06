Cabinet of Ministers approves logistics procedure for foreign volunteers joining Defense Forces – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a procedure for the logistical support of foreign volunteers—from entering Ukraine to concluding a military service contract—and fixed the payment for such services at UAH 300,000 per volunteer, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"This is a clear and transparent mechanism—from the trip to Ukraine to concluding a military service contract," she wrote on Telegram.

Svyrydenko explained that the system will operate with the help of intermediary companies included in a special list of the Recruitment Center for Foreigners and Stateless Persons.

"Companies included in the list by the Recruitment Center for Foreigners and Stateless Persons will accompany candidates in this process. They submit an application and the necessary documents to the Center. Only companies that meet the established requirements and have made a payment of UAH 5 million can be included in the list. This is a kind of insurance in case a company violates the terms of the contract. After verification, in particular regarding the absence of sanctions restrictions and links to Russia—a decision is made within 10 working days," she said.

Next, the selection of candidates will take place; verified companies from the registry invite volunteers and collect the necessary documents, which are additionally approved by the Center. Intermediaries will also provide support until the contract is signed.

"Next, the company helps with paperwork, insurance, logistics of foreign volunteers (this can also include stateless persons), accommodation, and meals until the conclusion of the contract. Payment for these services is fixed at UAH 300,000 per candidate. However, it will be paid in stages to avoid abuse," the prime minister reported.

Intermediaries are also responsible for the legality of procedures and the authenticity of documents. If a candidate fails the military medical commission or refuses to sign a contract, the company returns him to the country of departure at its own expense.

Svyrydenko noted that the government’s goal is to scale it up so that 30-50% of infantry and assault positions are filled by foreign volunteers.