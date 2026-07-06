Hetmantsev urges business to apply more actively for war risk insurance to expand program funding in 2027

Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev urges Ukrainian entrepreneurs to make more active use of the state war risk insurance program, as the current low number of applications will not allow for an increase in its funding in the state budget for 2027.

"The volume of allocated funds will be dictated precisely by the demand from business, and we do not see demand yet, because there are fewer than 300 applications. Such a figure simply will not allow me to submit an amendment to the 2027 budget and defend it, because allocating UAH 2 billion instead of UAH 1 billion for 300 business entities is an inadequate decision," Hetmantsev said.

According to him, state support currently operates in two areas: insurance through the Export Credit Agency (ECA) for frontline territories at affordable rates, as well as compensation for the cost of the insurance premium difference to companies when insuring war risks.

Hetmantsev noted that the program is already operational and the state has made the first three full payments to cover losses. He compared the current situation to the launch of the "5-7-9%" credit program in 2020, when business "demanded cheap money" but did not conclude agreements for a long time until the effect of recommendations from entrepreneur to entrepreneur worked.

The head of the relevant committee called on the business community to study the terms of the program, and in case of identifying deficiencies, to contact him directly for further adjustment of the mechanism.

As reported with reference to Hetmantsev, UAH 1 billion was allocated from the state budget for the implementation of the war risk insurance program. At the end of June, the number of approved applications stood at 130 out of 221 submitted, and the leaders in terms of applications were Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions.