Cabinet eases re-reservation for critical enterprises that meet criteria

Enterprises whose criticality criteria were maintained during a review by ministries, departments, and military administrations will be able to virtually automatically confirm their status and previously obtained reservation period for the period after September 1 of this year, under the sole condition of submitting a certificate by August 10 on increasing the average salary at the enterprise from 2.5 to 3 minimum salaries, or from UAH 21,618 to UAH 25,940.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted corresponding resolution No. 862 on July 1 and published it on its website, amending resolution No. 692 of May 30, according to which all enterprises must undergo the re-reservation procedure in accordance with revised criteria by September 1.

The government also clarified that a part-time worker who creates a quota for reservation is counted at the single place of work where the duration of employment relations is the longest.

In addition, according to the adopted changes, the state body that granted the status of a critical enterprise will be able to see information through the Diia portal about the total number of conscripts and reserved persons, the established limit, and the number of employees reserved over the limit, whereas previously they had this information from the enterprise itself.

Another innovation was the removal of the restriction on the submission of documents by an enterprise through the Diia portal no more than once every five calendar days.

The Cabinet of Ministers also expanded exceptions to the salary condition for reservation: it will also not apply to employees of distribution system operators, coal mining and coal processing enterprises, as well as certain energy enterprises.

Additionally, the government expanded the list of critical enterprises to include companies that create, modernize, administer, and ensure the functioning of information systems of the Ministry of Defense on the basis of contracts and without the use of budget funds.

According to the resolution, in the Reserve+ system, until the enterprise undergoes re-reservation, September 1 will be indicated as the final deadline for the employee’s reservation.

By this date, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation must also ensure electronic interaction between state registries so that information on the status of a critical enterprise, reservation limits, and deferment periods is automatically transferred between state information systems.