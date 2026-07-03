Govt completes formation of supervisory boards of Energoatom and GTSOU – Economy Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers has completed the formation of the supervisory boards of NNEGC Energoatom and GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU), the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture has announced.

According to his Telegram post published on Friday, Dominique Minier and Matthew Murray have been appointed independent members of Energoatom’s supervisory board, and Yuriy Butsa has been appointed the government representative of the GTSOU supervisory board.

It is noted that Miniere is a citizen of France and Canada, a nuclear energy executive with over 35 years of experience, and Murray is a US citizen, an expert in governance, anti-corruption policy, and compliance with over 30 years of experience, who has also worked in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Economy indicates that Butsa is a Ukrainian citizen, an expert in public finance, state debt management, and corporate governance.

He is also the government commissioner for state debt management. Among other things, he was a member of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

"These appointments and approval of candidacies took place within the framework of the government policy on reforming corporate governance at state-owned enterprises of the fuel and energy complex," the report says.

The Ministry of Economy names the goal of this process as ensuring sustainable, professional, and independent oversight for state-owned companies that meets OECD guidelines for state-owned enterprises, increases the trust of international partners and investors, and strengthens the capacity of companies to make strategic decisions in wartime.

As reported, Deputy Ministers of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Vitaliy Kindrativ and Daria Marchak, as well as State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Maksym Malashkin, were elected as state representatives on the supervisory board of Energoatom.

On January 2, 2026, the nomination committee approved the independent members of the new supervisory board of NNEGC Energoatom. They were Rumina Velshi, Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene, Patrick Fragman, and Brice Bouillon. In the spring, Bouillon, who held managerial positions at EDF International and EDF Energy, and Fragman, former president and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, resigned.

Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev emphasized that both Fragman and Bouillon submitted resignation letters because their employment in other jobs does not allow them to devote sufficient time and attention to work on the supervisory board of Energoatom.

Future independent members of the supervisory board were to be selected from among the applicants who applied for the competition announced last year. A large number of applicants applied for the competition, there was a shortlist of 15 people, and after the selection of four, 11 more remained, Sobolev noted.

David Charles Davies (United Kingdom), Jan Chadam (Poland), and Serhiy Konovets (Ukraine) have been independent members of the supervisory board of GTSOU since October 2023.

On December 11, 2025, as part of the purification of the supervisory board after the publication of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU)/Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Midas case, the head of the Ministry of Energy Artem Nekrasov dismissed two members of the supervisory board of JSC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine — Vitaliy Zubriy and Ruslan Strilets, appointed to the positions in July of the same year.

In May, the government approved Anton Bendyk for the position of state representative in GTSOU, who, as noted in the Cabinet of Ministers report, has experience in the energy sector as an advisor on relations with authorities at National Power Company Ukrenergo.