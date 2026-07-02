Fisheries Agency holds 179 auctions for commercial fishing over 6 months, generating nearly UAH 44 mln

The State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries, and Food Programs (State Fisheries Agency) held, through the ProZorro.Sale system, 179 auctions for the sale of rights to commercial fishing of aquatic biological resources, which generated nearly UAH 44 million, the agency's press service said.

"Proceeds from the sale of lots are directed toward replenishing local budgets, and the additional revenue generated by the increase in the starting price during electronic auctions will be used for stocking water bodies. Thus, transparent competition not only fills the budgets but also guarantees funding for measures to restore aquatic biological resources," the press service said citing Head of the State Agency for Fisheries Ihor Klymenko.

According to the agency, of the total amount, over UAH 41.5 million will be allocated to local budgets, while nearly UAH 2.5 million, generated by increases in the starting price during the auctions, will be used to restore the fish populations in these bodies of water.

Most of the contracts were concluded for fishing rights in Kremenchuk (50), Kamianske (26), and Kaniv (21) reservoirs, as well as in the lower Dniester and the Dniester Estuary (16) and on the Danube (15).

In total, 246 lots for the right to commercial fishing of aquatic biological resources have been formed for 2026.