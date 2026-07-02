Sybiha urges Japanese companies to join reconstruction of Ukraine's energy sector

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha invited Japanese businesses to join cooperation at the Energy Business Dialogue forum organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) on Thursday.

"The restoration of Ukraine opens up significant opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Japanese business, primarily in the energy sector," the MFA said in a statement.

A delegation of Ukrainian companies, mainly from the energy sector, also arrived in Tokyo to establish partnerships with Japanese businesses.

"I invited Japanese companies to actively participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine and invest in its long-term modernization, and thanked JETRO, as well as the government and people of Japan, for their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine," Sybiha said.