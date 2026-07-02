Ukraine's Kormotech expands into Belgium pet food market

Ukrainian group of companies Kormotech, a manufacturer of dog and cat food, is expanding its presence in Western Europe and taking its first steps into the Belgian market. Its products are now available in the retail stores of Famiflora, one of Belgium’s leading garden, home, and pet retail chains, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Every new market has its own story, and our entry into Belgium began with a chance meeting between our colleagues and the Famiflora team at a trade exhibition in Bangkok. It’s remarkable how a conversation on the other side of the world can ultimately bring Ukrainian products to Belgian store shelves. Over the past several months, our teams have worked closely together to bring this partnership to life, and now our Belgian partners can find four Kormotech brands (Optimeal, Delickcious, CLUB 4 PAWS, and My Love) in Famiflora stores. The fact that our product range is now available in Belgium says a great deal about the quality and competitiveness of our products," said Kormotech Logistics Director and Head of Sales for Western Europe Uliana Fitsa.

The company’s entry into Belgium is part of Kormotech’s gradual international expansion. The company continues to explore new markets, analyze the needs of local consumers, and establish partnerships with retailers that share its approach to quality, responsible pet ownership, and long-term cooperation. Belgium’s pet food market is highly competitive, with consumers placing significant emphasis on product quality while also expecting strong value for money. The company said that during the first month of sales through the Famiflora chain, Belgian consumers showed the strongest demand for wet pet food under the Optimeal and CLUB 4 PAWS brands.

"Our priority is not rapid expansion but understanding each market, identifying the needs of local consumers, and building long-term partnerships. We are pleased to be taking these first steps in Belgium and to see that local consumers are responding positively to our products," Fitsa said.

Kormotech products are currently available in more than 50 countries worldwide. As a family-owned company founded in Ukraine, Kormotech continues to expand internationally while promoting a culture of responsible pet ownership in different countries.

Kormotech is an international family-owned company with Ukrainian roots, founded in 2003. It manufactures dog and cat food under the Optimeal, Club 4 Paws, Delickcious, Meow!, Gav!, and My Love brands. The company operates production facilities in Ukraine and the European Union, with a product portfolio of more than 650 items.

According to previously disclosed information, the company’s strategic goal is to rank among the world’s top 30 pet food manufacturers by 2029, with annual revenue of EUR 500 million, including EUR 300 million expected to come from European markets.