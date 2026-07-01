Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:01 01.07.2026

Ukrenergo forecasts no power outages Thursday

1 min read
Ukrenergo forecasts no power outages Thursday

National Power Company Ukrenergo does not forecast electricity outages on Thursday, July 2.

According to its message on Telegram on Wednesday, this became possible due to a drop in air temperature in neighboring countries and, as a consequence, improved opportunities for importing the resource.

As reported, Ukrenergo began restricting electricity consumption during evening hours on June 30. The reason was a capacity deficit resulting from Russian shelling amid anomalous heat.

Tags: #electricity #forecast #outages

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