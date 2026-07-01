Italy to lead Tallinn Mechanism, provide EUR 1 mln for Ukraine's cybersecurity

Starting July 1, Italy will take over the leadership of the Tallinn Mechanism from the United Kingdom and plans to provide an additional EUR 1 million in funding for cybersecurity projects in Ukraine over the next six months, bringing the country’s total contribution to the initiative to EUR 2 million, according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transformation on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation said that Italy plans to deepen digital cooperation with Ukraine. Specifically, this involves strengthening cybersecurity for government agencies at the national and regional levels, protecting critical infrastructure, and developing cyber resilience.

Among other things, the professional development of Ukrainian cybersecurity specialists has been identified as a priority.

"We are grateful to the United Kingdom for its leadership and consistent support, and we congratulate Italy on the start of its presidency and its willingness to deepen cooperation with Ukraine. Our priority is to ensure that every initiative within this framework meets Ukraine’s real needs, delivers measurable results, and strengthens cyber resilience in the long term," Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Vitaliy Balashov said in the press release.

The ministry noted that Italy’s predecessor, the United Kingdom, funded projects for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service.

In addition, together with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, Ukraine is implementing the CYFER international technical assistance project, under which seven initiatives of the Tallinn Mechanism have already been implemented.

As for Italy, the country has funded two cyber projects in Ternopil region totalling nearly EUR 900 thousand. Specifically, these projects involve modernizing infrastructure and creating a secure network. Another project, worth EUR 570,000, is launching in Odesa r, where plans call for the development of a secure system for the regional information and analytical center.

Italy also funded an analytical review of the National Cybersecurity System 2025 and supported Ukraine’s youth team at the European Cybersecurity Challenge, according to the statement.

The Tallinn Mechanism was established in December 2023 to coordinate international support for Ukraine’s cybersecurity. It comprises 14 countries: the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, the United States, Finland, France, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. The European Union, NATO, and the World Bank participate as official observers. Finland joined the mechanism in October 2025.