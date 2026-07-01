Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:35 01.07.2026

More than 8,000 Ukrainians already hold NovaPay bonds, total portfolio exceeds UAH 4 bln

3 min read
More than 8,000 Ukrainians already hold NovaPay bonds, total portfolio exceeds UAH 4 bln

The number of investors who purchased bonds of the NovaPay international financial service (NovaPay TM) from the Nova group exceeded 8,000 as of last week, and the total volume of their sales surpassed UAH 4 billion, compared to over 7,000 investors and UAH 3.5 billion in investments in March this year, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"We see that corporate bonds are gradually becoming a familiar investment tool for Ukrainians. It is especially important for us that the majority of investors are private clients who consciously choose this tool to save and grow their own funds," Yana Levada, Director of Retail Business Development at NovaPay, was quoted as saying in the company’s release.

According to the financial service, the average age of an investor is 38 years. Men account for 64.1% of bondholders, women make up 35.2%, and financial institutions account for 0.7%.

It is noted that the average investor check when purchasing through the NovaPay mobile application is nearly UAH 40,000.

Hired employees invest in bonds most frequently at 35%, the share of individual entrepreneurs stands at 26%, and military personnel account for 13%.

As reported, NovaPay uses most of its bond issues for a REPO operations program as an alternative to bank deposits: they are available for purchase in the NovaPay mobile application with a reverse sale obligation for a period from one month to a year, with interest payments scheduled once upon maturity.

In total, 15 issues of corporate bonds have been made since 2023, of which two have been redeemed: Series C worth UAH 100 million in 2025 and Series A worth UAH 100 million in 2026.

At the beginning of June this year, the 14th public bond issue was fully placed – Series N with a nominal value of UAH 200 million, traditionally issued by the subsidiary NovaPay Credit.

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) also registered the 15th public bond issue of NovaPay – Series O with a total nominal value of UAH 200 million.

NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service that is part of the Nova group (Nova Poshta) and provides online and offline financial services in Nova Poshta branches. In 2023, the company became the first among non-banking financial institutions in Ukraine to receive an extended license from the NBU, which allowed it to open accounts and issue cards, and at the end of last year, it became the first among non-banks to launch its own financial application with a wide range of financial services.

In 2025, NovaPay increased its revenue by 10.4% to UAH 10.01 billion, while its net profit decreased by 22% to UAH 2.58 billion.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company increased the volume of transfers by 53% compared to the same period in 2025 to over UAH 200 billion, while the number of transactions grew by 12% to 126 million.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company holds about 22.7% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.

Tags: #novapay

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10:15 10.06.2026
NovaPay financial service places 14th bond issue worth UAH 200 mln

NovaPay financial service places 14th bond issue worth UAH 200 mln

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