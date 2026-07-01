SMEs can receive up to UAH 150 mln to restore enterprises damaged by shelling – PM Svyrydenko

A new program of cheaper lending for the restoration of enterprises damaged by Russian shelling started operating on Wednesday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Small and medium-sized businesses can receive up to UAH 150 million under the ‘Affordable Loans 5-7-9%’ program to restore destroyed or damaged property. During the first two years, the rate for such loans is 0.1% per annum. Starting from the third year, it will be under the terms of the 5-7-9% program," she wrote on Telegram.

Svyrydenko noted that the maximum term for such lending is up to 10 years. An application can be submitted through one of the authorized banks within two years after the documented fact of damage or destruction of the enterprise.

"Such loans will not be taken into account when determining the maximum loan amount under the 5-7-9% program. This will allow enterprises to use other loans under this program simultaneously with restoration," the prime minister added.

The government also continues to expand support tools for affected enterprises within the "Made in Ukraine" policy. In addition to the new loan program, enterprises have access to grants for the restoration of production equipment, mechanisms for compensating employee wages during forced downtime resulting from Russian shelling, and war risk insurance.