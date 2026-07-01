Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:17 01.07.2026

SMEs can receive up to UAH 150 mln to restore enterprises damaged by shelling – PM Svyrydenko

2 min read
SMEs can receive up to UAH 150 mln to restore enterprises damaged by shelling – PM Svyrydenko

A new program of cheaper lending for the restoration of enterprises damaged by Russian shelling started operating on Wednesday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Small and medium-sized businesses can receive up to UAH 150 million under the ‘Affordable Loans 5-7-9%’ program to restore destroyed or damaged property. During the first two years, the rate for such loans is 0.1% per annum. Starting from the third year, it will be under the terms of the 5-7-9% program," she wrote on Telegram.

Svyrydenko noted that the maximum term for such lending is up to 10 years. An application can be submitted through one of the authorized banks within two years after the documented fact of damage or destruction of the enterprise.

"Such loans will not be taken into account when determining the maximum loan amount under the 5-7-9% program. This will allow enterprises to use other loans under this program simultaneously with restoration," the prime minister added.

The government also continues to expand support tools for affected enterprises within the "Made in Ukraine" policy. In addition to the new loan program, enterprises have access to grants for the restoration of production equipment, mechanisms for compensating employee wages during forced downtime resulting from Russian shelling, and war risk insurance.

Tags: #sme

MORE ABOUT

14:56 22.04.2026
Documents worth over EUR 1 bln planned for signing at Ukraine-EU business summit in Brussels – correspondent

Documents worth over EUR 1 bln planned for signing at Ukraine-EU business summit in Brussels – correspondent

19:26 01.07.2025
EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

10:30 29.10.2024
UMAEF Launches New $50 Million Direct Investment Program into SMEs in Ukraine and Moldova

UMAEF Launches New $50 Million Direct Investment Program into SMEs in Ukraine and Moldova

10:51 22.08.2023
State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

State program 5-7-9% should be aimed at SMEs, but allow exceptions during war - Hetmantsev

15:09 28.11.2020
Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

Bill on support for SME to come into force by Dec 9 - Arakhamia

17:51 06.11.2018
Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

16:35 06.11.2018
World Bank backs Finance ministry's proposal to introduce exit capital tax for SME

World Bank backs Finance ministry's proposal to introduce exit capital tax for SME

14:40 25.04.2017
SME representatives note improvement of business climate in Ukraine in 2016

SME representatives note improvement of business climate in Ukraine in 2016

16:50 04.04.2017
Kyiv to compensate spending on credit rates to SME under GUF partner banks credits

Kyiv to compensate spending on credit rates to SME under GUF partner banks credits

13:59 10.05.2016
Bankers anticipate growth of SME crediting

Bankers anticipate growth of SME crediting

HOT NEWS

Ukrposhta CEO to stay in office with full powers

URC 2026 in Gdańsk is largest, most practical – Economy Minister

PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026

Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

LATEST

KCSA urges state authorities to secure funding for capital's key energy resilience projects

Ukrposhta CEO to stay in office with full powers

McDonald's opens 3rd restaurant in Cherkasy

Ukrposhta suspending operations in Druzhkivka due to enemy shelling

Rada backs bill on property valuation in repeat first reading

Ukrposhta CEO announces comment on NBU dismissal decision on morning of July 1

Draft law on corporatization of SARK to allow its merger with Energoatom – Shmyhal

Vodafone mobile operator to build underground data center in Ukraine

Ukraine can develop agrosector outside EU subsidy system – EU envoy Mathernova

European Commission advises Ukraine to develop European-gauge railway for connections with EU

AD
AD