KCSA urges state authorities to secure funding for capital's key energy resilience projects

Photo: Oleksiy Samsonov

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has turned to the government, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, and the Office of the President with proposals necessary for the timely implementation of the Comprehensive Resilience Plan of the Kyiv city territorial community and preparation for the heating season.

"The city calls for the determination of state funding for a portion of the key projects and for decisions to simplify procurement procedures, without which certain measures of the Plan may be executed late," acting First Deputy Head of KCSA Petro Panteleev was quoted as saying in a report on the city hall’s website.

According to him, despite agreements reached at the government level to fund the energy resilience Plan’s measures on a 50-50 basis between city funds and the state budget, the customers and the volumes of state funding for individual projects have still not been determined.

"The city today is executing all possible measures for proper preparation for the next heating season and the implementation of the Energy Resilience Plan. The participation of the state – financial, organizational, and legal assistance – remains an integral component of this preparation, given the specificity of the capital, and the scale and complexity of Kyiv’s projects. There are urgent issues that require joint decisions from the state and the city. First and foremost, this means determining the funding for a portion of the projects and introducing mechanisms that will allow for the acceleration of their implementation," Panteleev said.

He recalled that the Comprehensive Resilience Plan of the Kyiv city territorial community was presented at an NSDC meeting on March 3, 2026. KCSA received no remarks or information regarding its disapproval, so implementation of the plan began immediately. In June, taking into account government decisions and the need to prioritize the most important measures for 2026, corresponding changes were made to the document.

KCSA informs the NSDC and the Cabinet of Ministers monthly on the status of the Comprehensive Plan’s execution. Based on the results of working meetings at the government level, funding for the Plan’s measures was agreed upon at a ratio of 50% from the city budget and 50% from the state budget, along with a parity distribution of responsibility for creating a backup heat supply system for the capital.

The total cost of the projects being implemented by the city amounts to nearly UAH 23 billion, which exceeds half the cost of the entire Comprehensive Plan.

In addition to city budget funds, Kyiv is attracting international financing. In particular, loan agreements have been prepared with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and JSC Oschadbank for an amount exceeding UAH 5 billion.

"At the same time, funding from the state budget is currently provided only partially – for engineering and technical protection and distributed thermal generation. Despite appeals to the relevant central government bodies, the city has still not received specific directions and volumes of state funding," KCSA said.

According to Panteleev, this complicates the implementation of one of the key directions of the Comprehensive Plan – the creation of a backup heat supply system through the construction of new and modernization of existing thermal energy sources; it is also expedient to create backup life support by installing generators in critical residential development areas at the expense of the state budget.

A separate problem remains the lack of decisions to simplify procurement procedures. In particular, this concerns the possibility of making changes to the essential terms of contracts after project expertise has been passed and excluding localization requirements. This would allow applying the "design-build" principle, performing design and construction in parallel, and significantly shortening project implementation periods.

"If these issues are not resolved in the near future, it will be impossible to execute certain measures of the Comprehensive Resilience Plan within the specified timeframes," Panteleev added.