Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:33 01.07.2026

Ukrposhta CEO to stay in office with full powers

1 min read
Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026
Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Iryna Dorosh

Igor Smelyansky, CEO of the national postal operator JSC Ukrposhta, continues to perform his duties in full compliance with applicable legislation.

According to a statement posted by Smelyansky on Telegram on Wednesday, the company also continues to operate normally, taking into account the security situation, the consequences of shelling, and weather conditions.

Ukrposhta urged the public to rely on the company’s official communications regarding its operations and management.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter. We look forward to seeing you at our branches across the country!" Smelyansky added.

The day before, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, the Ukrposhta CEO said that all comments regarding the situation surrounding the National Bank of Ukraine’s demand for his dismissal were to be made public on the morning of July 1.

Last week, the National Bank of Ukraine determined that Smelyansky did not meet the professional suitability requirements for the head of a financial payment service provider. As a result, the company was required to remove him from his position within five business days.

In addition, the National Bank required Ukrposhta’s authorized governing body to appoint, within two months, a new chief executive who meets the established professional suitability requirements.

Tags: #ukrposhta #smelyansky

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