Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:55 01.07.2026

McDonald's opens 3rd restaurant in Cherkasy

2 min read
McDonald's opens 3rd restaurant in Cherkasy

McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd., the company developing the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened its third restaurant in Cherkasy on Tuesday at 8-A Peremohy Avenue, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The new restaurant is located in a popular recreational area of the city, next to a park and not far from the Cherkasy Zoo. Covering approximately 480 square meters, the restaurant offers nearly 300 seats for guests indoors and on the outdoor terrace. The dining area is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., McDelivery operates from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and McDrive is available from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Customers can place orders inside the restaurant using self-service kiosks, at the drive-thru, or via the delivery service. The McDonald’s mobile app also offers a Mobile Order feature, allowing customers not only to place orders quickly but also to earn reward points and redeem them for their favorite menu items. The new restaurant has created 65 jobs, and applicants with no previous work experience, including young people aged 16 and older, are welcome to join the team.

Like all McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine, the new Cherkasy location operates under enhanced safety protocols. During air raid alerts, the restaurant temporarily suspends operations so that employees and customers can move to the nearest shelter, resuming service once the all-clear is given. Employees continue to receive their full wages regardless of the amount of time spent in shelters during their shifts.

The first McDonald’s restaurant in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997. The company currently employs nearly 11,000 people across Ukraine and operates a network of 140 restaurants, 128 of which are currently open in 42 localities.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald’s Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, up 26.6% from the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. The company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2025. McDonald’s Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

Tags: #mcdonalds #cherkasy

MORE ABOUT

22:57 10.06.2026
Public figures warn of risk of political instability in the Cherkasy region due to possible restructuring of local councils

Public figures warn of risk of political instability in the Cherkasy region due to possible restructuring of local councils

17:58 12.05.2026
McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Kyiv based on sustainable design principles

14:15 15.04.2026
URCS opens assistance point in Cherkasy after Russian drone attacks

URCS opens assistance point in Cherkasy after Russian drone attacks

21:05 14.04.2026
Injured in Russian strike on Cherkasy rises to 14 – service

Injured in Russian strike on Cherkasy rises to 14 – service

19:55 14.04.2026
Child killed, 11 injured in Russian drone attack on Cherkasy – authorities

Child killed, 11 injured in Russian drone attack on Cherkasy – authorities

14:46 27.03.2026
McDonald's resumes its operation in Mykolaiv

McDonald's resumes its operation in Mykolaiv

13:55 25.03.2026
McDonald's Ukraine creates 1,500 jobs in 2025

McDonald's Ukraine creates 1,500 jobs in 2025

17:55 02.02.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross helping to eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Cherkasy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping to eliminate consequences of Russian drone attack in Cherkasy

17:51 10.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists victims of Russian airstrike in Kaniv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists victims of Russian airstrike in Kaniv

13:09 09.10.2025
State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

State Emergency Service rescuers from Cherkasy region complete first aid training from URCS

HOT NEWS

Ukrposhta CEO to stay in office with full powers

URC 2026 in Gdańsk is largest, most practical – Economy Minister

PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026

Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

LATEST

Ukrposhta CEO to stay in office with full powers

Ukrposhta suspending operations in Druzhkivka due to enemy shelling

Rada backs bill on property valuation in repeat first reading

Ukrposhta CEO announces comment on NBU dismissal decision on morning of July 1

Draft law on corporatization of SARK to allow its merger with Energoatom – Shmyhal

Vodafone mobile operator to build underground data center in Ukraine

Ukraine can develop agrosector outside EU subsidy system – EU envoy Mathernova

European Commission advises Ukraine to develop European-gauge railway for connections with EU

Foxtrot opens new store in Chortkiv, updates location in Dnipro

Epicentr launches digital platform for B2B procurement

AD
AD