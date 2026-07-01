McDonald's opens 3rd restaurant in Cherkasy

McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd., the company developing the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened its third restaurant in Cherkasy on Tuesday at 8-A Peremohy Avenue, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The new restaurant is located in a popular recreational area of the city, next to a park and not far from the Cherkasy Zoo. Covering approximately 480 square meters, the restaurant offers nearly 300 seats for guests indoors and on the outdoor terrace. The dining area is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., McDelivery operates from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and McDrive is available from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Customers can place orders inside the restaurant using self-service kiosks, at the drive-thru, or via the delivery service. The McDonald’s mobile app also offers a Mobile Order feature, allowing customers not only to place orders quickly but also to earn reward points and redeem them for their favorite menu items. The new restaurant has created 65 jobs, and applicants with no previous work experience, including young people aged 16 and older, are welcome to join the team.

Like all McDonald’s restaurants in Ukraine, the new Cherkasy location operates under enhanced safety protocols. During air raid alerts, the restaurant temporarily suspends operations so that employees and customers can move to the nearest shelter, resuming service once the all-clear is given. Employees continue to receive their full wages regardless of the amount of time spent in shelters during their shifts.

The first McDonald’s restaurant in Ukraine opened in Kyiv on May 24, 1997. The company currently employs nearly 11,000 people across Ukraine and operates a network of 140 restaurants, 128 of which are currently open in 42 localities.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald’s Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, up 26.6% from the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. The company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2025. McDonald’s Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.