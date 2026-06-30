Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:44 30.06.2026

Ukrposhta suspending operations in Druzhkivka due to enemy shelling

2 min read

JSC Ukrposhta is suspending operations at its last brick-and-mortar branch in Druzhkivka (Donetsk region) due to constant shelling of the city, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.

"Ukrposhta is not leaving Druzhkivka for good. We are forced to temporarily close our doors to ensure people's safety. We have repeatedly returned to Ukrainian cities and villages after periods of destruction and shelling. We will return to Druzhkivka as well," Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smiliansky said in the release.

The company said that as of 2022, the city had a population of 56,000, while as of June 2026, there are approximately 3,000 to 4,000 residents remaining.

The national postal operator also added that pensions, social benefits, and other types of government assistance will be transferred via postal money orders.

"Recipients will be able to collect their funds in person at any Ukrposhta branch nationwide," the statement reads.

In addition, residents of Druzhkivka will be able to access services at the nearest branches, specifically in the town of Krasnotorka and the city of Kramatorsk.

The company also reminded the public about the mobile branches of Ukrposhta, which continue to operate near the frontlines.

In early June, Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery service, suspended operations at two branches in Druzhkivka for security reasons. At the same time, nine Nova Poshta parcel lockers will continue to operate in Druzhkivka.

Tags: #druzhkivka #ukrposhta

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