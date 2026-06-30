Rada backs bill on property valuation in repeat first reading

The Verkhovna Rada approved in principle bill On property valuation (No. 13435) after the document was brought up for a repeat first reading.

At Tuesday's session of the Rada, 267 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill.

As noted by the press service of the State Property Fund (SPF), the adoption of the bill is directly linked to fulfilling the conditions of the EU's Ukraine Facility financial support program, as well as Ukraine's obligations under the Memorandum with the IMF.

A working group will be established to prepare the bill for the second reading, with the SPF serving as the moderator. The authors of alternative bill No. 13435-1, representatives of the professional community, experts, and other stakeholders will join the work on the document.

"The common goal is to develop a balanced law that will meet European standards, take into account the interests of the state, business, and the professional community, and ensure the creation of a modern, effective, and transparent property valuation system in Ukraine," the fund said.

As previously reported, in May, parliament sent the bill back for a second first reading.

Although in September 2025 the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development recommended that parliament adopt the bill as a basis, the document received a number of comments. In particular, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance supported the draft only on the condition that it undergo substantial revisions. The Ministry of Justice pointed out inconsistencies between certain provisions and procedural legislation, as well as violations of the principle of legal certainty. Comments were also submitted by the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission and the Main Scientific and Expert Directorate of the Parliament's Secretariat.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine noted that the draft law complies with European Union law, in particular the requirements of Directive 2013/36/EU and Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013, as well as the obligations under the Association Agreement regarding the harmonization of legislation in the field of financial services. Given the need to address the identified errors and inconsistencies, the committee proposed applying the procedure for making amendments and clarifications while preparing the document for the second reading.