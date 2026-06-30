Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:42 30.06.2026

Ukrposhta CEO announces comment on NBU dismissal decision on morning of July 1

4 min read
Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026
Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Iryna Dorosh

All comments on the situation surrounding the requirement of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to remove Igor Smelyansky from the position of CEO of JSC Ukrposhta will be published on the morning of July 1, Smelyansky himself said.

"All comments tomorrow morning. Straight from 9 or 10 o'clock. Everything will be tomorrow according to the legislation," Ukrposhta CEO told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Last week, the NBU recognized Smelyansky as failing to meet the professional suitability requirements for the head of a financial payment service provider, in connection with which the company must remove him from management within five working days. In addition, within two months, the National Bank requires the authorized body of Ukrposhta to appoint a new head who will meet the established professional suitability requirements.

In addition, Smelyansky summed up on Telegram on Tuesday the results of ten years of work as CEO of Ukrposhta. He said that for January-May 2026, the company received a net profit of UAH 77 million, and its revenue grew from 2016 to 2025 from UAH 4.6 billion to UAH 13.1 billion.

"Today marks 10 years since I have been heading Ukrposhta. Ten years, of which two years were the COVID-19 pandemic, and four and a half – a full-scale war," Ukrposhta CEO wrote.

According to Smelyansky, in 2019 the company received UAH 405 million in profit and paid UAH 203 million in dividends, and in 2021, with a profit of UAH 184 million, it paid UAH 92 million in dividends, of which UAH 55 million went to the state budget. For 2025, Ukrposhta also paid UAH 3.6 billion in taxes.

In a comment to the agency, Smelyansky specified that the company is cautious about profit growth, as Russia continues to strike the company. In particular, over the past week, enemy attacks destroyed six vehicles of the postal operator in Nikopol.

"Therefore, if we predict until the end of the year, this is, unfortunately, a game between increasing revenues and expenses. And plus, when instead of destroyed cars we buy new ones in their place, depreciation increases automatically. Therefore, we look with cautious optimism," Smelyansky added.

In the results on the anniversary of work as the head of the company, Smelyansky specified that the depreciation of the postal operator currently amounts to almost UAH 1 billion, and Ukrposhta's share in the international shipments market today exceeds 50%, thus delivery is carried out to more than 660,000 pickup points in the world.

At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrposhta has lost more than 430 cars and more than 1,000 branches, sorting centers, and other infrastructure facilities. Despite this, the company continues to invest in restoration, modernization, and development.

Among other things, the postal operator introduced artificial intelligence in the back office, which allowed reducing the number of corresponding employees from 872 to 37 people. The company also abandoned paper document flow, using its own application.

According to Ukrposhta CEO, the company will continue to work on the development of the Ukrposhta 2.0 application, in particular, on the implementation of online payment.

As for the wages of employees, the average salary of production personnel increased from UAH 2,200 to UAH 17,300, the report says.

"During these 10 years, there was a lot of everything: victories, mistakes, crises, decisions for which they praised, and decisions for which they criticized. Would I do something differently? 100%. Faster, better, with fewer mistakes," Ukrposhta CEO added.

As reported, for January-March 2026, Ukrposhta received a net loss of UAH 204.8 million, which is UAH 1.1 million, or 0.5%, more than in the same period of 2025, while its revenue decreased by 0.1% to UAH 3.34 billion.

Tags: #ukrposhta #smelyansky

MORE ABOUT

18:44 30.06.2026
Ukrposhta suspending operations in Druzhkivka due to enemy shelling

Ukrposhta suspending operations in Druzhkivka due to enemy shelling

15:02 29.06.2026
Ukrposhta deploys 38 modular offices via EUR 600,000 EBRD grant

Ukrposhta deploys 38 modular offices via EUR 600,000 EBRD grant

17:55 23.06.2026
NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

12:52 23.06.2026
Ukraine's central bank orders Ukrposhta to oust CEO Smelyansky

Ukraine's central bank orders Ukrposhta to oust CEO Smelyansky

20:22 22.06.2026
Russia damages Ukrposhta branches, logistics center in Sumy, destroys vehicles in Nikopol

Russia damages Ukrposhta branches, logistics center in Sumy, destroys vehicles in Nikopol

18:09 16.06.2026
Russian attacks Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhia, destroys two more in Nikopol

Russian attacks Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhia, destroys two more in Nikopol

13:04 12.06.2026
Total damage to Ukrposhta from June 8 attack on its Kharkiv hub exceeds UAH 11 mln – CEO

Total damage to Ukrposhta from June 8 attack on its Kharkiv hub exceeds UAH 11 mln – CEO

15:42 08.06.2026
Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack

Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack

08:18 08.06.2026
Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO

Ukrposhta hub in Kharkiv partially destroyed as result of Shahed hit – CEO

14:00 12.05.2026
Ukrposhta secures card payments in 100% of populated areas, announces application for banking license

Ukrposhta secures card payments in 100% of populated areas, announces application for banking license

HOT NEWS

URC 2026 in Gdańsk is largest, most practical – Economy Minister

PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026

Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

Britain announces allocation of nearly GBP 290 mln for recovery and energy security of Ukraine

LATEST

Rada backs bill on property valuation in repeat first reading

Draft law on corporatization of SARK to allow its merger with Energoatom – Shmyhal

Vodafone mobile operator to build underground data center in Ukraine

Ukraine can develop agrosector outside EU subsidy system – EU envoy Mathernova

European Commission advises Ukraine to develop European-gauge railway for connections with EU

Foxtrot opens new store in Chortkiv, updates location in Dnipro

Epicentr launches digital platform for B2B procurement

Ukrnafta secures EUR 44.6 mln EBRD grant for power generation

Ukraine needs to rethink Ukrzaliznytsia's business model and index freight rates – EBRD

EBRD signs agreements for over EUR 500 mln in new financing at URC 2026

AD
AD