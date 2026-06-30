Ukrposhta CEO announces comment on NBU dismissal decision on morning of July 1

Ukrposhta, May 05, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Iryna Dorosh

All comments on the situation surrounding the requirement of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to remove Igor Smelyansky from the position of CEO of JSC Ukrposhta will be published on the morning of July 1, Smelyansky himself said.

"All comments tomorrow morning. Straight from 9 or 10 o'clock. Everything will be tomorrow according to the legislation," Ukrposhta CEO told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Last week, the NBU recognized Smelyansky as failing to meet the professional suitability requirements for the head of a financial payment service provider, in connection with which the company must remove him from management within five working days. In addition, within two months, the National Bank requires the authorized body of Ukrposhta to appoint a new head who will meet the established professional suitability requirements.

In addition, Smelyansky summed up on Telegram on Tuesday the results of ten years of work as CEO of Ukrposhta. He said that for January-May 2026, the company received a net profit of UAH 77 million, and its revenue grew from 2016 to 2025 from UAH 4.6 billion to UAH 13.1 billion.

"Today marks 10 years since I have been heading Ukrposhta. Ten years, of which two years were the COVID-19 pandemic, and four and a half – a full-scale war," Ukrposhta CEO wrote.

According to Smelyansky, in 2019 the company received UAH 405 million in profit and paid UAH 203 million in dividends, and in 2021, with a profit of UAH 184 million, it paid UAH 92 million in dividends, of which UAH 55 million went to the state budget. For 2025, Ukrposhta also paid UAH 3.6 billion in taxes.

In a comment to the agency, Smelyansky specified that the company is cautious about profit growth, as Russia continues to strike the company. In particular, over the past week, enemy attacks destroyed six vehicles of the postal operator in Nikopol.

"Therefore, if we predict until the end of the year, this is, unfortunately, a game between increasing revenues and expenses. And plus, when instead of destroyed cars we buy new ones in their place, depreciation increases automatically. Therefore, we look with cautious optimism," Smelyansky added.

In the results on the anniversary of work as the head of the company, Smelyansky specified that the depreciation of the postal operator currently amounts to almost UAH 1 billion, and Ukrposhta's share in the international shipments market today exceeds 50%, thus delivery is carried out to more than 660,000 pickup points in the world.

At the same time, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrposhta has lost more than 430 cars and more than 1,000 branches, sorting centers, and other infrastructure facilities. Despite this, the company continues to invest in restoration, modernization, and development.

Among other things, the postal operator introduced artificial intelligence in the back office, which allowed reducing the number of corresponding employees from 872 to 37 people. The company also abandoned paper document flow, using its own application.

According to Ukrposhta CEO, the company will continue to work on the development of the Ukrposhta 2.0 application, in particular, on the implementation of online payment.

As for the wages of employees, the average salary of production personnel increased from UAH 2,200 to UAH 17,300, the report says.

"During these 10 years, there was a lot of everything: victories, mistakes, crises, decisions for which they praised, and decisions for which they criticized. Would I do something differently? 100%. Faster, better, with fewer mistakes," Ukrposhta CEO added.

As reported, for January-March 2026, Ukrposhta received a net loss of UAH 204.8 million, which is UAH 1.1 million, or 0.5%, more than in the same period of 2025, while its revenue decreased by 0.1% to UAH 3.34 billion.