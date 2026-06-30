Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:26 30.06.2026

Draft law on corporatization of SARK to allow its merger with Energoatom – Shmyhal

2 min read
Draft law on corporatization of SARK to allow its merger with Energoatom – Shmyhal
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday supported in the first reading the government-submitted draft law "On the Joint-Stock Company 'Eastern Mining and Processing Kombinat' (SARK)" No. 15122 dated April 1, 2026.

"The document was developed with the aim of determining the legal, economic, and organizational framework for the creation, functioning, and specifics of forming the authorized capital of the joint-stock company SARK by converting the state enterprise into a business company," the parliamentary committee on energy, housing and utilities services said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the energy committee, the corporate reform will allow improving the enterprise management system, strengthening control and risk management mechanisms, ensuring long-term strategic development planning, as well as creating conditions for attracting highly qualified specialists.

In turn, according to First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the document provides for the procedure of converting the state enterprise SARK into a joint-stock company, 100% of shares of which belong to the state.

"In the future, this will allow merging SARK with National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom and implementing the strategy of creating a vertically integrated holding company that controls the entire technological cycle: from mining and production of uranium concentrate to electricity generation," he said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The draft law also introduces amendments to the legislation in terms of introducing a moratorium on bankruptcy and forced execution of decisions regarding the property of the enterprise, Shmyhal added.

According to information on the website of the enterprise, SARK is among the top ten largest producers of uranium (2% of world production) and is the only enterprise in Ukraine that provides uranium ore mining and natural uranium concentrate production. The enterprise provides up to 40% of the uranium needs of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The strategic goal is 100% provision of the needs of domestic nuclear energy in uranium raw materials.

Tags: #shmyhal #energy

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