Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:18 30.06.2026

Vodafone mobile operator to build underground data center in Ukraine

2 min read
Vodafone mobile operator to build underground data center in Ukraine

VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), Ukraine's second-largest mobile network operator, presented a project to build an ultra-modern underground data center in Ukraine during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland. The project will be implemented in synergy with the Kardesa submarine fiber-optic cable system, which was announced in October last year.

"In the long term, this facility will become an important part of the international data exchange ecosystem, integrating Ukraine into global data transmission routes and creating new opportunities to establish the country as one of the key data hubs in Europe's digital architecture," the mobile operator said in a press release.

The facility is expected to obtain Tier III certification both at the design stage and during operation.

Vodafone Ukraine recalled that the Kardesa submarine cable system is a joint project with Vodafone Group. The network will connect Ukraine, Bulgaria, Georgia, and Türkiye, with the first cable landing scheduled for Bulgaria in 2027, followed by Türkiye, Georgia, and Ukraine.

The company noted that work on the Ukrainian section will be carried out exclusively within internationally recognized safe zones.

"The new high-speed submarine cable system in the Black Sea will create a modern digital corridor between Europe and Asia," the statement said.

As reported, during URC 2026 Vodafone Ukraine secured EUR 30 million in export credit financing to support the development of its telecommunications infrastructure.

The proceeds will be used to modernize Vodafone Ukraine's network, enhance its resilience, procure equipment and services from Nokia, and further develop the country's digital infrastructure.

Vodafone Ukraine increased its net profit by 12% year-over-year in January-March 2026 to UAH 778 million. Revenue rose 11% to UAH 7.3 billion.

Tags: #vodafone

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