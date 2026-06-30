Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:16 30.06.2026

Ukraine can develop agrosector outside EU subsidy system – EU envoy Mathernova

2 min read
Ukraine can develop agrosector outside EU subsidy system – EU envoy Mathernova
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kmathernova

Ukraine can use its advantages in agricultural sector in relations with third countries and not participate in subsidy system operating in EU, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova has.

"In my opinion, there are enough opportunities to put agriculture outside brackets and enable Ukraine to use its competitive advantages in agricultural sector in relations with third countries without participating in subsidy system operating in EU, and then see how situation will develop over several years," she said during special discussion of Kyiv Security Forum "Recovery of Ukraine: Talks or Actions?" dedicated to outcomes of Ukraine Recovery Conference.

At same time, Mathernova added that in Ukraine’s accession to EU there will be no concessions regarding fulfillment of fundamental criteria for EU membership, in particular in areas of rule of law, market economy, statistics, and financial control.

"I think that in everything else, both sides need to find way to build European home of future. I mean that this is not necessarily position of Brussels. This is what I think, living in this country: I believe that our future is closely connected, and this will also be strategic step, choice and at same time dilemma for Europe – how to deal with country that is not only a recipient side," ambassador said.

Tags: #ukraine #agrosector #mathernova

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