Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:24 29.06.2026

Foxtrot opens new store in Chortkiv, updates location in Dnipro

3 min read
Foxtrot opens new store in Chortkiv, updates location in Dnipro

Omnichannel retailer Foxtrot on June 27 opened its first store in Chortkiv, Ternopil region, and modernized a store in Dnipro, the retailer’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Opening in new cities and updating stores in familiar locations is part of our strategy to be closer to the customer and create a modern and convenient way for them to buy equipment. We continue to invest in the development of the network, new formats, barrier-free access, and a high level of service, because this is precisely what builds the trust of our buyers," company CEO Yuriy Polishchuk noted.

The new Foxtrot in Chortkiv is located on the second floor of the Areal Plaza shopping mall (19 Shevchenka Street), which opened on the same day in the very center of the city. The store became another example of the network’s compact format, first presented this spring in the Obriy shopping center (Tatariv village). The retail area is 239 square meters, and the total area is 301 square meters. The design is executed in the brand’s "vyshyvanka" style.

Despite the small area, the store offers a full assortment of key categories of appliances and electronics – from budget models to premium novelties, including Apple smartphones, robot vacuums, and other popular goods.

Foxtrot traditionally pays special attention to barrier-free access. The store is equipped with a modern client hub adapted for people using wheelchairs, as well as places to accommodate crutches and canes. The store itself is located in a shopping mall equipped with an elevator, ensuring convenient access for visitors with limited mobility. In addition, customers with hearing impairments can use an online service for assistance in sign language.

In Dnipro, the store in the Provulok shopping center (6-A Pastera Street), which had been operating for ten years before this, was modernized. On an area of 600 square meters, the layout of the trading floor was optimized, brand zones of leading manufacturers were expanded, and a more comfortable and functional space was created in accordance with the current concept of the network. During the reformatting of the store, barrier-free solutions that have already become a standard for the retailer were also implemented.

Foxtrot is one of the largest omnichannel retail networks in Ukraine by the number of stores and sales volumes of electronics and household appliances. During 2025, Foxtrot opened five new stores and modernized another five. Currently, the Foxtrot network unites 127 stores in 68 cities of Ukraine and continues to develop its omnichannel model. The company systematically introduces changes aimed at modernizing business processes, ensuring accessibility, and improving the customer experience. Significant attention is paid to the implementation of social initiatives, in particular, to help the Defense Forces of Ukraine (total amount since February 24, 2022 – over UAH 57 million) and children affected as a result of Russia’s aggression (the "Give a Piece of Kindness" initiative).

According to Opendatabot data, FTD-Retail LLC (Kyiv), which develops the network, at the end of 2025 increased income by 28.7% compared to 2024 – to UAH 19 billion 153.233 million, and increased net profit fivefold: UAH 35 million 225 thousand against UAH 6 million 721 thousand, respectively.

The founders of the omnichannel retailer Foxtrot are Ukrainian businessmen Hennadiy Vykhodtsev and Valeriy Makovetsky.

Tags: #foxtrot #chortkiv #dnipro

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