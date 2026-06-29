Epicentr launches digital platform for B2B procurement

The Epicentr Group has launched the Epicentr Business digital platform, bringing together a range of services for entrepreneurs, including business procurement and financing options, the group’s press service reported.

"Today, businesses expect the same fast and convenient user experience as in the B2C segment: a simple and efficient purchasing process, online lending, automated document management, and minimal manual operations. Epicentr Business was created specifically to address these needs, a platform that transforms corporate procurement from a fragmented process into a unified digital ecosystem," the press service quoted Yuriy Kudlyk, Director of Online Sales and Customer Service at Epicentr, as saying.

According to the company, its goal is to triple B2B sales by 2028.

Under the project, legal entities and entrepreneurs will gain access through a single digital platform to special purchasing terms and a package of digital services that previously required interaction with multiple systems, managers, and shopping centers.

Platform users can purchase goods at lower prices through an integrated wholesale pricing calculator. The platform also enables customers to apply for financing, including loans, installment purchases, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. Financial partners include PrivatBank, A-Bank, and the eDilo payment service for businesses paying in installments, created by fintech infrastructure Activitis, the company said.

According to Epicentr, the platform enables users to manage orders, deliveries, and returns, receive electronic receipts, monitor transaction documents, and register tax invoices. It also offers procurement analytics and spending statistics.

By the end of this year, the company plans to integrate the platform with the Epicentr mobile application and introduce additional services.

"In the future, we plan to connect marketplace products to the service, launch a partner loyalty program for legal entities and sole proprietors, introduce a credit marketplace, create a co-branded business card with a credit limit and purchase discounts, and implement many other features," the statement said.

The Epicentr Group is an omnichannel ecosystem that includes the Epicentr and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicentr-Agro agricultural holding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile manufacturing plants, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics assets. As of the beginning of 2026, the retailer’s network comprised 72 shopping centers across Ukraine.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the shareholders of Epicentr K LLC are Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).