Raiffeisen Bank provides UAH 350 mln loan to renovate Pan Kurchak plant with EBRD guarantee

Raiffeisen Bank has granted the Pan Kurchak Group a loan of UAH 350 million to rebuild the plant destroyed by a fire in 2024, with 50% of the loan risk covered by a guarantee from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under the RSF Ukraine Investment Facility Extended Guarantee.

According to a correspondent for Interfax-Ukraine, the relevant documents were signed on the sidelines of the URC 2026 Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery, which took place in Gdańsk on June 25-26.

According to the report, the loan will be used to renovate the facility and install modern, energy-efficient equipment. The project is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the domestic market and enhance its operational resilience.

This is the first project to benefit from the new RSF Extended Guarantee.

As previously reported, Pan Kurchak agro-industrial group was founded in 2001. It is engaged in crop cultivation, the production and sale of compound feed, broiler and pig breeding, and meat processing.

The agribusiness group includes Western Agrarian Company (which cultivates 16,700 hectares), Agrotechnika LLC (which operates two compound feed mills, an oilseed processing plant, and four grain elevators), Agidel LLC (maintains a parent flock of poultry with a production capacity of 32 million eggs and a fattening complex for 10,000 birds), VMP LLC (processes meat and produces sausage products and semi-finished meat products), Gubyn Poultry Complex LLC (operates six farms with an annual capacity of 14 million birds). All of the group’s production facilities are located in the Volyn region.

Pan Kurchak also operates a chain of branded stores called "Miasna Tochka" and "Smarty" (Ukrainian Retail Networks LLC).

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the group is owned by Serhiy and Ivanna Martyniak.