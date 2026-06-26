Agreement on $18 mln in intl support for Ukrzaliznytsia reached at URC 2026 – Kuleba

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 (URC 2026), nearly $18 million in international support was secured for projects by Ukrzaliznytsia that will strengthen the railway's resilience under wartime conditions and continue its integration into the European transport system, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"Nearly $18 million in international support was secured for the implementation of new Ukrzaliznytsia projects during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026. These initiatives will help both strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian railway system during wartime and continue its integration into the European transport system," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the largest support package consists of $10 million in additional grant funding under the RELINC project, which is being implemented with the support of the World Bank and the Ukraine Support, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund (URTF). "The funds will be used to protect critical railway infrastructure, which operates daily under the threat of Russian attacks, ensuring the continuity of passenger transport, evacuation, and humanitarian flights," Kuleba said.

"We are also securing approximately 6 million euros in grant funding in partnership with PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. under the Interreg NEXT Poland-Ukraine 2021-2027 program. The project involves modernizing the infrastructure on Line No. 101 in Werchrata and reconstructing the train station in Lviv to create a fully accessible space: new platforms, elevators, escalators, and modern infrastructure for passengers with limited mobility," he added.

In addition, Kuleba announced preparations for the implementation of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS). "Together with Swedfund International AB, we are securing approximately EUR 1 million in grant funding to develop a feasibility study and a roadmap for the implementation of ERTMS, one of the key elements in integrating the Ukrainian railway into the European Union's unified transport network," the Deputy Prime Minister said.