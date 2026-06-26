Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:32 26.06.2026

URC 2026 in Gdańsk is largest, most practical – Economy Minister

4 min read
URC 2026 in Gdańsk is largest, most practical – Economy Minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksii.sobolev/

The URC 2026 Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Gdańsk attracted nearly twice as many participants as the previous URC 2025 in Rome, and also became the largest in terms of the specific agreements reached, Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Ecology, and Agriculture Oleksiy Soboliev said at the closing press conference.

"This is the largest URC we've ever had: nearly 8,000 participants. But it's not about the numbers; it's about how much interest there is in Ukraine… And that this conference is the most practical in history," Soboliev said.

He said 220 companies participated in the business fair, including the largest business delegation from Ukraine, consisting of 82 companies.

The minister thanked his Polish colleagues for organizing such a major event.

Among the key outcomes, he highlighted the launch of the European flagship investment fund with an initial closing of EUR 260 million, which is expected to reach approximately EUR 1 billion "in just a couple of years," as well as the first agreement with the U.S. Export-Import Bank ($300 million for Naftogaz to purchase American equipment).

Soboliev also mentioned numerous agreements with international financial institutions regarding additional financing for Ukraine: $3.39 billion from the World Bank and another "couple of billion dollars" as part of an investment program for Ukraine.

He added that this year, for the first time, the URC featured infrastructure and energy platforms, which attracted nearly $500,000 million and over $1.5 billion in additional investments in these sectors in Ukraine, respectively.

"And for the first time, we've singled out the defense sector as a separate focus area. We're also seeing a lot of interest in this," the minister said.

As for the impact of the political dispute between Poland and Ukraine in the run-up to the URC, Soboliev believes it did not significantly affect the specific results. Among other things, 15 of the 160 agreements were Ukrainian-Polish G2G deals, including those between state-owned companies and credit agencies.

"That is why I believe we have truly good and productive cooperation here," the Economy Minister said.

"This is the most popular conference, and all the high-ranking participants who planned to attend did so," he added.

Soboliev confirmed the preliminary estimate that a total of 160 agreements worth approximately EUR 9-10 billion were signed at URC 2026, including the first tranche of the EU's Ukraine Support Loan (USL) in the amount of EUR 3.2 billion.

A little later, during the conference's closing ceremony, it was announced that approximately 200 documents, agreements, declarations, contracts, and memoranda of understanding, had been signed at the event. The organizers also noted that the event was attended by about 70 official government delegations, including 19 representatives at the highest political level, as well as 38 delegations from international organizations.

Among other innovations, the minister also highlighted the think tank forum, where Ukrainian, European, and other think tanks gathered to discuss Ukraine's future.

He also highlighted the progress made at this conference toward resolving the issue of risk insurance, a process that has taken two years since URC 2024 in Berlin, and expressed confidence that the tools for such insurance will be expanded at the next conference.

According to the Minister of Economy, the Recovery Conference has already served as a catalyst for specific projects and an incentive to accelerate their implementation so that results can be reported at the next conference. As an example, he cited the construction of a plant in the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, which was built by an Italian investor within a year after the conference in Rome.

"The URC helps us generate resources, new partnerships, and knowledge to move much faster and tackle challenges every day. I hope the next URC will be held in a time of peace," Soboliev concluded.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk became the latest in a series of international forums following previous conferences in Lugano, London, Berlin, and Rome.

At the closing ceremony, the organizers officially passed the baton for hosting the next conference to Estonia and its capital, Tallinn.

Tags: #urc_2026 #results

MORE ABOUT

18:58 26.06.2026
Kachka: digitalization of public services best way to prevent corruption

Kachka: digitalization of public services best way to prevent corruption

20:06 17.02.2026
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih successfully sells products in EU in 2025, now cutting output, operating at loss due to CBAM, electricity shortages

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih successfully sells products in EU in 2025, now cutting output, operating at loss due to CBAM, electricity shortages

20:21 03.02.2026
VEON, other Kyivstar shareholders sell 14.375 mln shares at $10.5 in 5-times over-subscribed SPO

VEON, other Kyivstar shareholders sell 14.375 mln shares at $10.5 in 5-times over-subscribed SPO

20:50 28.10.2025
PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

PM: Key priority of Defense Ministry for next 100 days is to boost production of Ukrainian weapons

19:19 28.10.2025
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

12:04 10.10.2025
Most Ukrainians favor creation of a national unity government – KIIS survey

Most Ukrainians favor creation of a national unity government – KIIS survey

20:21 04.09.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court collects UAH 2.8 bln in state revenue since 2022 for 'sanctions cases'

High Anti-Corruption Court collects UAH 2.8 bln in state revenue since 2022 for 'sanctions cases'

12:31 28.08.2025
Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 15, including 4 children – Kyiv officials

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 15, including 4 children – Kyiv officials

18:58 13.08.2025
Starmer: Ukraine must have robust, credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal

Starmer: Ukraine must have robust, credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal

11:42 13.06.2025
Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security leadership contest cast into doubt over non-transparent evaluation

Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security leadership contest cast into doubt over non-transparent evaluation

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026

Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

Britain announces allocation of nearly GBP 290 mln for recovery and energy security of Ukraine

At least 26% of GDP in state budget for 2027 allocated for Defense Forces – NSDC decision

LATEST

Oschadbank, EFSE DF agree to establish EUR 2 mln grant fund for businesses, with grants of up to EUR 100,000

Ukraine to speed up creation of financial instruments to attract funds to energy sector

Kuleba: over EUR 251 mln to be attracted for housing programs in Ukraine

Energoatom, SKODA JS agree at URC 2026 to expand cooperation in construction and modernization of power units – memorandum

Metinvest expands cooperation with BSTDB, receives funds for solar power plant

Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD sign agreement on third tranche of EUR 50 mln guarantee

PrivatBank signs agreements with EBRD, EIF at URC 2026 for EUR 1.2 bln in new loans to Ukrainian business

Kyivstar mobile operator rolls out 5G tech testing at Lviv railway station

Svyrydenko discusses reviews of EFF program with IMF first deputy managing director

Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026

AD
AD