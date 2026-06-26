Kuleba: over EUR 251 mln to be attracted for housing programs in Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

Ukraine, in cooperation with the Council of Europe Development Bank, will attract more than EUR 251 million for the development of housing programs and to support Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba has reported following the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdansk (Poland).

"We are attracting more than EUR 251 million for the development of housing programs and support for Ukrainians who lost their homes due to Russian aggression," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to Kuleba, during URC-2026, together with the Council of Europe Development Bank, a new package of solutions was agreed upon, which will allow for the expansion of existing housing programs. In particular, an additional EUR 100 million will be attracted for the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) program.

"This is a continuation of the HOME project, within which EUR 50 million is provided by the CEB, and another EUR 50 million by the government of Italy. The funds will be directed toward compensation for destroyed housing, so that even more families can receive housing certificates and purchase new homes," Kuleba specified.

Also, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, a statement was signed on the expansion of the "Housing for IDPs from TOT" program. The next stage involves attracting EUR 80 million, which will allow for the financing of about 2,000 housing vouchers for internally displaced persons, primarily veterans and people with disabilities as a result of the war.

"We are also launching the ‘Housing for Veterans’ program. With the support of the Council of Europe Development Bank, EUR 60 million will be attracted, which will allow for the provision of over 1,500 preferential mortgage loans to Ukrainian defenders," Kuleba reported.

"More than EUR 11 million in grant financing will be directed toward the development of the eVidnovlennia mechanism. This concerns strengthening the work of local commissions, improving procedures for reviewing applications, launching new citizen support services, and developing mechanisms for the reconstruction of individual housing," Kuleba reported.

"I thank the Council of Europe Development Bank and Governor Carlo Monticelli for their trust and long-standing partnership. Together we are helping Ukrainian families return to their own homes," the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.